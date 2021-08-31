To the Editor:
I am writing today about emergency transportation for COVID-positive residents.
Recently, I found out that I was COVID-positive. Even more concerning was that was part of what the CDC refers to, a "Cluster.” Twenty-five family members were diagnosed positive within a day of each other.
On Friday the 13th, August, I attended the funeral of my Aunt Linda Kvasnikoff in Juneau. There was nothing that was going to keep me from that farewell and most of our family took extra precautions. People came from all over the United States. We took it upon ourselves to contact trace our gathering and we all wore a mask and sanitized regularly.
Our family consists of doctors and nurses, business professionals and service providers. Many of us work one-on-one with the public. My cousin is a doctor, my aunt a Nurse. My Uncle — Linda’s husband — is the former General Manager of Alaska Airlines. Many of my aunts are currently flight crew and travel agents. I have several cousins in all walks of life. You could say, we are the poster child bunch for COVID-consciousness. We take pride in knowing what to do to protect ourselves from C-19.
At least we thought we were.
Once we were diagnosed, we immediately started a family chat line to compare notes. We notified the CDC in Anchorage, Juneau, Seattle, Portland, Boston, Florida and New York City. We turned over our contact tracing documents and all of us immediately consulted physicians. Most of us are on the downslope of recovery. Fortunately most of us were fully vaccinated. A couple of us spent at least one day in the ER and three are currently in serious conditions with symptoms as they were not vaccinated and are in a difficult state.
It could have been much worse.
On Tuesday I had to check into Emergency at ANMC. My lungs were filling with fluid and I was unable to sleep. I was literally drowning in my own saliva and my pain ratio was at 8.5 on the seismic scale. I contacted ER and all they could do was advise me to have someone bring me in or call 911 and declare an emergency. I live alone on Third Avenue across the street from the fire department. I masked up and walked across the street to see if they could take me to Emergency. They were not able to help me. I would have to declare an emergency. I would also be forced to a predetermined ER as chosen by a "Task Force Coordinator." They could not guarantee I would get to the Native Medical Center were help was waiting.
Frustrated, I contacted the ER at ANMC once again. "There is no other choice." Normally they would pay for a cab to come and get me in this type of situation, but this was C-19 and they are not allowed to call a cab for a known COVID patient. Calling a friend was simply out of the question as I did not want to expose anyone.
As a last resort I contacted an old friend of mine, Madeline Holdorf, and asked for her advice. Without a thought, she said "I am on my way.” She arrived about 10 minutes later with a makeshift bed consisting of a couple of old blankets and a beach towel. I illegally hopped in the back of her Chevy pickup in the pouring rain and laid flat in the bed as she raced me to the hospital.
A true friend indeed.
While at the Medical Center, I spoke with Dr. Daniel Hartman, MD. He is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anchorage and has over 22 years of experience in the medical field. I asked why there was no service for C-19 patient transport. He told me that there were emergency transport that paid by COVID relief funds. However, the budget has recently been cut and there are no longer services provided by the Municipality.
Over the past several months I have witnessed unbelievable acts by both the Assembly and the Administration. To cut COVID Emergency Funds for emergency transport is shameful beyond everything human. All who had a hand in this should be embarrassed. A resident of Anchorage was forced to endanger themselves in the back of a pick-up truck, just to get to the hospital.
There are millions of dollars in funding that can be cut. Millions in COVID funds were already diverted to first responders. There is NO EXCUSE for cutting transportation for COVID positive members of this community.
My family, as of August 15th, 2021 are 100% in agreement. There is not a single member that does not know, beyond a shadow of doubt, that vaccination is the right thing to do. Social distancing is the right thing to do; masks and PPE’s, are the right thing to do; contact tracing is the right thing to do; limiting crowd size is the right thing to do.
I am not suggesting another shutdown. That time has passed. However, cutting basic COVID funding for C-19 members of this community is not only wrong, it’s reprehensible.
— Russ Reno,
Anchorage