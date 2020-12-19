Throughout 2020, Andy Kriner positioned himself as a small business owner standing up to an overreaching local government, even as his businesses took nearly half a million dollars in federal relief.
According to public documents, Kriner’s Diner, LLC, was granted a Paycheck Protection Program Loan of $119,555 on May 5, as well as an Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the Small Business Administration totaling $130,800 in June. Kriner’s Burgers & Pies, LLC, was granted a PPP loan of $60,631 on April 14th, with an additional $150,000 granted via EID loan on June 20th.
If calculated by Alaska’s current minimum wage of $10.19 per hour — nearly universal for the service industry — the PPP loan amount approved for the C Street Location could cover a full year of 40-hour weeks for up to six employees. Likewise, the PPP loan amount approved for the Mountain View location can be roughly calculated to cover six months of minimum wage for up to six full-time employees.
Additionally, Kriner’s Diner, LLC, and Kriner’s Burgers & Pies, LLC, are listed as each having received a $10,000 “loan advance”, which Jon Bittner, executive director of the Alaska Small Business Development Center, described as more of a grant. “They call it a ‘loan advance,’ but basically, it’s you get it whether or not you get the loan,” Bittner in April told Alaska Public Media, “and you don’t have to pay it back.”
Kriner’s Diner on C Street and Fireweed became ground zero for the Save Anchorage/MAGA rebellion earlier this year against MOA health measures, but it wasn’t always that way. Initially, the Kriner’s locations were compliant with local health mandates, going so far as to self-impose take-out and curbside restrictions even after Mayor Ethan Berkowitz had allowed for limited indoor capacity.
The Mayor’s first Emergency Order, March 16 of this year, limited restaurants to take-out, delivery, or curbside service. Even the March 20 “Hunker Down” closure of non-essential businesses did not further affect restaurants, which were allowed to continue offering take-out and delivery unabated.
On April 24, Berkowitz announced that EO-7 would go into effect the following week, allowing for limited capacity in restaurants. Andy Kriner spoke to KTVA that day, saying that his C Street location would remain closed to dine-in and remain limited to take-out despite the loosening restrictions.
"It'd be nice to be open, but we're surviving," Kriner said, estimating sales of ‘50% of our regular business, which I think is pretty good right now.’" The same day, the Kriner’s Diner Facebook page reported that “We do not feel...we are able to comply due to the sizes of our dining rooms.” Kriner confirmed to KTVA that he’d received the $$60,631 PPP loan for Kriner’s Burgers but was waiting on the PPP loan for Kriner’s Diner.
On May 5, Kriner’s Diner on C Street was granted a Paycheck Protection Loan of $119,555. On May 11th, Kriner’s reopened for dine-in in accordance with Mayor Berkowitz EO-9, which allowed for indoor dining at 50% capacity. Compliance didn’t last long. On May 30th, a smiling Andy Kriner is featured on the Kriner’s Diner Facebook page with the caption, “Kriner’s Diner is OPEN for dine-in or take-out with no restrictions!”
In June, the EID loans were granted. Kriner’s Diner, LLC, received $130,800 while Kriner’s Burgers & Pies, LLC, received $150,000. On July 14, Kriner’s Diner Facebook page admitted that the business was considering a return to take-out service only. On July 31, Mayor Berkowitz signed EO-15, closing restaurants to indoor dining once again. On August 3, Andy Kriner defied the shutdown order, facing daily fines while at the same time receiving an outpouring in cash donations from patrons to pay for those fines.
Kriner told Alaska Public Media that he had no choice but to stay open, as his PPP loan money had run out. The $119,555 loan from three months before, which, at minimum wage, could keep as many as 16 employees working 8-hour days, 7 days a week, for 91 days straight. The PPP loan money that Kriner in late August told Newsmax’s Chris Salcedo “ran out about the same time we were open at 50% capacity and we could do 80% of our business at 50% capacity.”
In the same interview, Kriner told Salcedo that he defied the health mandate because “I didn’t feel like there was a danger to the public.” Earlier that month, Kriner told Alaska Public Media, “I don’t think [COVID] is going to kill everybody.”
As of December 18, Alaska counts 183 COVID deaths.
On August 7, Kriner’s Diner, LLC, filed for a change of officials, removing Norann Kriner from 50% ownership of the business. She remains a 49% owner in Kriner’s Burgers & Pies.
Meanwhile, local small businesses that have adhered to health mandates, that have taken the pandemic seriously, and that have not encouraged unsafe and reckless behavior, continue to struggle, without any help from a cleaned-out, oversubscribed relief program.