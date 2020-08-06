DHSS today announced 46 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 40 are residents in nine communities: Anchorage (24), Fairbanks (6), Juneau (2), NW Arctic Borough (2), Soldotna (2) and one each in Eagle River, Valdez-Cordova Census Area, North Pole and Wasilla.
Six new nonresidents were also identified in:
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2 seafood industry in Seward
City and Borough of Juneau: 2 seafood industry, 1 visitor and 1 still under investigation in Juneau
Four duplicate resident cases, one resident case created in error, and one duplicate nonresident case was removed bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 3,484 and the total number of nonresident cases to 739.
Of the 40 Alaska residents, 22 are male and 18 are female. Six are aged 10-19; two are aged 20-29; nine are aged 30-39; nine are aged 40-49; six are aged 50-59; five are aged 60-69 and three are aged 70-79.
There have been a total of 141 hospitalizations and 25 deaths with four new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 34 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and an additional eight patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 42 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 1,044.
A total of 261,572 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 3.05%.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on August 5 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that occasionally there is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received.