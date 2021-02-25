Rep. Mike Cronk (R-Tok) tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday evening. Immediately after receiving the test results, Rep. Cronk began quarantining at his Juneau residence. He is currently experiencing mild symptoms.
At this time, no other members or staff have tested positive. Rep. Cronk’s staff all tested negative as of Thursday morning. Contact tracers began identifying close contacts of Rep. Cronk Thursday morning.
“Coming to Juneau, we all knew the risk,” Cronk said, “but we have a job to do. I will be working from home and look forward to rejoining my colleagues as soon as my doctor clears me.”
Immediately after Rep. Cronk tested positive, House leadership and the Alaska State Legislature’s outside health management contractor, Beacon, began implementing pre-established protocols.
“Rep. Cronk is one of the most resolved people I know,” Caucus Leader Cathy Tilton (R-Chugiak/MatSu) said. “We hope Mike feels well soon. In the meantime, we will continue the important work Alaskans elected us to do.”