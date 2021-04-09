Financial relief to help cover final expenses for families and individuals who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 is coming.
The National Funeral Directors Association announced that FEMA will be offering up to $9,000 per individual for reimbursement toward funeral expenses and directly related expenses for transportation, as well as burial plots, or a cremation niche, and markers, among several other services. The program is retroactive to Jan. 20, 2020.
Starting this Monday, families and individuals will be able to begin the process of applying for COVID-19 funeral assistance. FEMA will begin accepting applications on April 12 through a dedicated call center.
Funeral director Guy Olson of Olson Funeral Home in western Minnesota says the National Funeral Directors Association held a webinar earlier in the week to discuss all the particulars and qualifications that will be required.
Olson said an important factor to consider before applying is if applicants have already received funding from a government or nonprofit agency, medical assistance (MA), or if an individual or family raised funds that were donated through GoFundMe. These would not be covered under the program. In addition, Olson said that individuals and families who had previously set up pre-planning services or other prepaid burial services and funeral plans through an insurance provider would also not be eligible for reimbursement.
FEMA says this reimbursement would be for families or individuals (or interested parties) who paid outright for services with a check or some other type of financial arrangement.
Eligible applicants will call a special number and can anticipate a roughly 20-minute telephone interview. Following the call, they will be instructed to go to a special website for the FEMA funeral assistance and upload needed documentation such as a death certificate and various required receipts. FEMA also says that if multiple individuals contributed toward funeral expenses, they should register under a single application as an applicant and co-applicant, with both having incurred the funeral expenses.
Olson also said that at this time there are no paper applications, and the entire application process will be online.
The COVID-19 funeral assistance line number is 1-800-462-7585 which will be fully staffed beginning April 12, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. All the details, as well as links for completing the application are at fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.