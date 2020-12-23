A Goose Creek Correctional Center inmate died at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center Tuesday due to complications related to COVID-19. The inmate, 60, had underlying health conditions, according to the Alaska Department of Corrections.
The offender had been in custody since 2015, serving a sentence for first-degree sexual assault, nine counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, third-degree sexual abuse of a minor and third-degree assault. The identity of the deceased will be not be released in order to protect the private health information of the offender, according to DOC officials.
This is the fourth COVID-19 related death of an inmate within the Alaska Department of Corrections.