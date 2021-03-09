The COVID-19 vaccine is now available for everyone living or working in Alaska who is age 16 or older.
You can check AnchorageCOVIDvaccine.org and vaccinefinder.orgfor appointments. Need help signing up or have questions? Call 907-646-3322 and ask for an interpreter if you need one.
Appointments are limited, but more appointments open regularly. New appointments are often added on Thursdays.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov. For additional Anchorage COVID-19 resources on testing, vaccines, and other information, visit muni.org/covid-19 or dial 2-1-1.