Today, Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson issued Emergency Order 20 (EO-20): Do It for Summer. EO-20 protects core public health measures, while loosening restrictions where it is safest to do so, especially in outdoor settings. EO-20 is the first Emergency Order to set a target vaccination rate for Anchorage—once 70% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, EO-20 and its Attachments become advisory.
“We’re all looking forward to a summer where we can gather with friends and family, and where residents and tourists alike feel safe going out and enjoying Anchorage,” said Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson. “The way we get there is by getting vaccinated.”
“Right now, case counts are increasing faster than Alaskans are getting vaccinated. It’s time for an all-hands-on-deck effort to get our community vaccinated,” said Anchorage Health Department Epidemiologist Janet Johnston. “The target vaccination rate of 70% of eligible residents is an attainable goal that would put the community in a much safer position.”
EO-20 emphasizes the core measures of vaccines, masks, and physical distancing in public, while strategically loosening other restrictions, especially in outdoor settings. Under EO-20:
- Individuals must continue to mask up and physically distance in public.
- Outdoor gatherings, including outdoor graduation ceremonies and outdoor sporting events, no longer have gathering limits. Masking and physical distancing requirements remain in place.
- Indoor public gathering limits remain in place. There is an exception for large ballrooms and conference spaces, which may host seated events like presentations or luncheons with up to 4x the gathering limit with 6 feet of physical distance between tables.
- For organized sports, the spectator limit has increased to four spectators per athlete competing for indoor competitions. Outdoor competitions do not have a limit on spectators beyond the need for physical distancing.
- Remote work is encouraged whenever possible.
- Additional changes can be found in Attachments A-H.
EO-20 goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021.