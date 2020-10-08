By Robin Thompson
While many Western medicine providers are working around the clock during the COVID-19 crisis, health care providers practicing Eastern or Complementary medicine have been forced to the sidelines, leaving many patients without access to care.
Kristen and Seth Wood, owners of Snow Blossom Acupuncture-Wellness and Float Center have been providing their patients a range of complementary medicine and therapy options for over 10 years including acupuncture, chiropractic, massage, infrared sauna and most recently the first permitted Float Tank in Alaska. They were in the process of expanding their services when COVID-19 struck and, as a ‘non-essential service,’ they were required to close their doors.
“The Municipality and the state label Eastern Asian medicine as basically like a spa service and that’s where the education comes in,” Wood said. “We have many modalities that can still be utilized to help patients, to help keep people out of hospitals, ER’s or urgent cares for non-emergencies. We don’t need people with back pain or allergy symptoms going into the hospitals right now.”
While Snow Blossom is unable to provide physical services to patients, such as bodywork or acupuncture due to social distancing mandates, other services, such as herbal medicine can be provided.
“Eastern Asian medicine has thousands of years treating epidemics and other symptoms behind it and herbal medicine can help,” said Wood. “We wear gloves and a mask while we’re getting everything together. People pick up curbside and they can pay online or over the phone, and if people are quarantined to their house, we deliver or ship to anywhere in Alaska.”
The Woods are also turning to telemedicine options, such as the use of more frequent phone calls, FaceTime, Zoom and other platforms to provide services and education to their patients.
“Working together and supporting allopathic medicine is definitely our goal,” said Wood. “With telemedicine, we are able to treat people in all of Alaska, even those in rural communities.”
As these providers begin to look towards more non-conventional ways to interact with patients, risks regarding patient privacy are a big part of the decision before going online.
“There are some areas within the Internet that are not necessarily HIPPA compliant, or they can be breached so we have to be careful. We practice HIPPA, so the safety and identity of our patients is still safe; we make sure information is confidential,” said Wood. “We also want to know that our patients are in a safe place when they’re talking with us – we have no idea what patients might be going through at home. Even if they need to sit in their car to have an appointment that they’re able to safely do that.”
A large portion of Snow Blossom’s patients are Veterans, many seeking relief from pain or PTSD. Woods’ works in partnership with their primary care physicians to reduce dependency on opioids or other pain medications. Now without access to treatment, the Woods are concerned that their patients may be struggling and even risk returning to their reliance on pain medications.
“There are definitely people who are upset that we’re closed ‘Why are you not considered essential?’ Why are you not open?’” said Wood. “Honestly, in other parts of the world it’s not like that. People go to their acupuncturists and East Asian medicine practitioners first ‘before’ they go their western practitioners, but this is the U.S., our healthcare system is very different here.”
With more providers using telemedicine as a method to treat patients due to the social distancing precautions, Wood believes it will open up new possibilities of providing health care long after the epidemic has passed.
“People can still receive health care from the comfort of their own homes,” said Wood. “I think it will actually become the norm for some healthcare options and when people are able to go back to work it’ll save time,” she said. “They can just close their office for their appointment instead of driving 15 minutes or more to their appointment.”
Wood hopes that health care providers from all types of medicine can work together as a community.
“We can’t do it all in one profession. We encourage people to still continue to go to their Western doctor, see their naturopathic physician, get massage, get chiropractic, get physical therapy — do whatever along with our treatments,” said Wood. “It’s so important that people know that this care is available. We are here and want to help.”