DHSS today announced 35 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 35 are residents in 12 communities: Anchorage (17), Fairbanks (4), Juneau (3), Utqiaġvik (2), Wasilla (2) and one each for Homer, Kotzebue, North Pole, Northwest Arctic Borough, Palmer, Sitka and Unalaska.
No new nonresident cases were reported. One resident case has been removed and one nonresident case has been corrected to a resident case bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 5,833 and the total number of nonresident cases to 891. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is intermediate.
Of the 35 Alaska residents, 22 are male and 13 are female. One is under the age of 10; one is aged 10-19; seven are aged 20-29; eight are aged 30-39; six are aged 40-49; eight are aged 50-59; three are aged 60-69 and one is aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 235 hospitalizations and 42 deaths with one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported yesterday. There are currently 36 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and five additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 41 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 2,137.
A total of 391,656 tests have been conducted, with 8,868 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.26%.