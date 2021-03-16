DHSS today announced 105 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 102 were residents in: Anchorage (27), Wasilla (26), Bethel Census Area (10), Palmer (9), Fairbanks (5), Chugiak (4), Soldotna (4), Fairbanks North Star Borough (3), North Pole (3), Valdez (3), Delta Junction (2), Eagle River (2), and one each in Copper River Census Area, Juneau, Unalaska, and Utqiaġvik.
Three new nonresident cases were identified in:
- Anchorage: two in seafood industry
- Unalaska: one in seafood industry
One resident case was subtracted from the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 58,258 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,497.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 17.4 cases per 100,000. Many regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Three regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and two regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
- Matanuska-Susitna Region: 38.41 cases per 100,000
- YK-Delta Region: 28.34 cases per 100,000
- Other Interior Region: 27.36 cases per 100,000
- Anchorage Municipality: 16.09 cases per 100,000
- Other Southeast Region - Northern: 13.65 cases per 100,000
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 13.23 cases per 100,000
Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 7.51 cases per 100,000
- Juneau City and Borough: 5.85 cases per 100,000
- Other Southeast Region - Southern: 5.06 cases per 100,000
Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)
- Northwest Region: 4.74 cases per 100,000
- Southwest Region: 4.54 cases per 100,000
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,294 resident hospitalizations and 302 resident deaths, with fifteen new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 33 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and six additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 39 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Three of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 3.6%.
TESTING – A total of 1,806,251 tests have been conducted, with 33,328 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.21%.
VACCINATIONS – Reported to date, there have been 199,274 people who have received at least one dose and 137,068 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for a total of 336,469 doses administered in Alaska. For more information, visit the Vaccine Monitoring Dashboard.
TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov