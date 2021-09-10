Case Trends

  • The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Alaska continued last week on an upwards trajectory.

  • 4,112 cases were reported in Alaskans between August 29–September 4. This is a 16.7% increase from the week before.
  • Cases remain high or are increasing in most parts of the state on the road system. Per capita incidence rates in Matanuska-Susitna Borough and Fairbanks North Star Borough area catching up to or exceeding those in Anchorage and the Kenai Peninsula Borough. Rates in Juneau are similarly high as well.  
  • While the intensity of COVID-19 transmission varies substantially between communities off the road system, COVID-19 cases are regularly reported from nearly all boroughs and census areas.
  • The Delta variant has become the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant in Alaska. This variant transmits more easily than other variants.

COVID-19 Guidance

  • Currently available COVID vaccines will help protect you, your family, and your community against COVID-19, including the Delta variant. Getting vaccinated now is more important than ever.
  • If you do test positive, isolate right away, and notify your contacts. Ask them to get tested and, if they are unvaccinated, to quarantine.
  • Monoclonal antibody treatments are effective and reduce the risk of hospitalization. If you have COVID-19 or are a close contact, talk to a healthcare provider about whether treatment may be right for you. The treatments work best when given early.
  • In areas with substantial or high community transmission, wearing a mask when in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status is an important step to take to slow the spread of COVID-19. Most Alaskans live in an area with substantial or high community transmission.
  • Fully vaccinated persons who are close contacts to someone with COVID-19 do not need to quarantine but should get tested 3 to 5 days after exposure and wear a mask in public indoor areas for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.

Borough/Census Area Alert Level Trends

  • Alert levels are based on the case counts over the past 7 days as well as the daily number of reported cases over the past 7 days per 100,000 population.
  • Alert levels have been changed to more closely mirror CDC’s community transmission indicator and are calculated by borough and census area, rather than by region.

Borough/Census Area

Alert Level 
August 16

Alert Level
August 23

Alert Level 
August 30

Alert Level
September 7

Count

Rate

Count

Rate

Count

Rate

Count

Rate

Anchorage Municipality

924

319.8

1,169

404.5

1,314

454.7

1,399

484.1

Fairbanks North Star Borough

123

126.6

199

204.8

337

346.9

537

552.7

Juneau City and Borough

122

384.0

154

484.7

142

446.9

158

497.3

Kenai Peninsula Borough

319

541.3

394

668.5

406

688.9

471

799.2

Matanuska-Susitna Region

233

217.1

406

378.4

411

383.0

667

621.6

Nome Census Area

110

1,126.0

137

1,402.4

129

1,320.5

24

245.7

North Slope Borough

28

286.6

59

603.8

68

695.9

198

2,026.4

Northwest Arctic Borough

33

435.2

55

725.3

54

712.1

58

764.9

Chugach Census Area

23

340.7

42

622.1

22

325.9

21

311.1

Copper River Census Area

3

**

14

518.7*

14

518.7*

23

852.2

Denali Borough

4

**

5

**

6

332.2*

10

553.7*

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area

6

86.5*

9

129.7*

24

346.0

22

317.1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area

6

119.0*

13

257.7*

19

376.7*

23

456.0

Haines Borough

44

1,746.0

39

1,547.6

20

793.7

9

357.1*

Petersburg Borough

0

**

1

**

8

250.9*

4

**

Sitka City and Borough

32

375.5

53

621.8

32

375.5

13

152.5*

Skagway Municipality

4

**

5

**

3

**

1

**

Wrangell City and Borough

4

**

14

588.5*

22

924.8

6

252.2*

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon

0

**

5

**

4

**

4

**

Ketchikan Gateway Borough

83

606.9

75

548.4

97

709.2

88

643.4

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area

23

377.7

35

574.7

21

344.8

38

624.0

Bethel Census Area

42

235.1

113

632.4

147

822.7

110

615.6

Kusilvak Census Area

15

185.5*

40

494.6

35

432.7

34

420.4

Aleutians East Borough

5

**

3

**

3

**

9

307.7*

Aleutians West Census Area

3

**

11

198.4*

8

144.3*

20

360.8

Dillingham Census Area

16

335.2*

37

775.2

38

796.1

64

1,340.9

Kodiak Island Borough

72

570.9

90

713.7

66

523.4

49

388.5

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula

4

**

2

**

5

**

7

289.3*

Statewide

2,285

313.5

3,180

436.3

3,455

474.0

4,067

558.0

*Rates based on <20 observations are statistically unreliable and should be used with caution.

**Rates based on <6 observations are not reported.

Vaccination Status

  • Anyone aged ≥12 years in Alaska is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
  • If you have received an initial dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, be sure to get your second dose too. Scientific studies have shown that two doses of an mRNA vaccine are more effective than one dose of an mRNA vaccine, especially against emerging variants of concern.
  • CDC recommends that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.
  • Vaccinated persons with immunocompromising conditions should discuss with their health care providers the need for additional personal protective measures.
  • To schedule your vaccine appointment visit covidvax.alaska.gov or call 907-646-3322.
  • To find clinics in your area you can visit vaccines.gov or text your zip code to GETVAX (438829) in English, or VACUNA (822862) for Spanish.
  • The Alaska vaccine dashboard is available online for the most up-to-date data.

Borough/Census Area Vaccination Coverage

  • This is the percent of Alaskans aged ≥12 years who received one or more doses of vaccine.

Borough/Census Area

September 7

Aleutians East Borough

88.1%

Aleutians West Census Area

74.1%

Anchorage Municipality

65.2%

Bethel Census Area

77.5%

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula

91.2%

Denali Borough

71.1%

Dillingham Census Area

63.5%

Fairbanks North Star Borough

53.2%

Haines Borough

73.3%

Juneau City and Borough

83.5%

Kenai Peninsula Borough

51.0%

Ketchikan Gateway Borough

69.9%

Kodiak Island Borough

70.8%

Kusilvak Census Area

81.6%

Matanuska-Susitna Borough

44.1%

Nome Census Area

83.8%

North Slope Borough

40.1%

Northwest Arctic Borough

66.8%

Petersburg Borough

67.8%

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area

68.9%

Sitka City and Borough

82.5%

Skagway Municipality

86.7%

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area

35.9%

Valdez-Cordova Census Area

64.9%

Wrangell City and Borough

65.0%

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon

79.5%

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area

81.9%

Statewide

61.3%

New Hospitalizations and Deaths

  • Cumulative hospitalizations increased by 83 to 2,059. Hospitalization reports often lag when a case was initially reported.
  • 20.9% of hospitalized patients in Alaska had COVID-19 as of September 7, 2021.
  • On September 4th, there were 169 persons with COVID-19 in AK hospitals, which is an 11.9% increase relative to the week before when there were 151 persons hospitalized.
  • The cumulative number of COVID-19 deaths among Alaska residents increased by 10 to 437. It is common to take some time for a death to be reported and verified, and deaths that occurred during August 29–September 4 may be reported in the future after death certificates are reviewed.

Total Confirmed COVID Beds Occupied

Variant Tracking

Variants of Concern

Cases Identified

Change from Previous Report

First Identified in Alaska

Alpha (B.1.1.7)

452

+1

20 December 2020

Beta (B.1.351)

7

0

20 March 2021

Gamma (P.1/P.1.1/P.1.2)

74

0

8 February 2021

Delta (B.1.617.2-like)

1438

+242

30 May 2021

 

Variants of Interest

Cases Identified

Change from Previous Report

First Identified in Alaska

Epsilon (B.1.427/429)

139

0

24 December 2020

Eta (B.1.525)

1

0

16 March 2021

Iota (B.1.526)

24

0

4 February 2021

Mu (B.1.621)

147

+1

6 May 2021

Zeta (P.2)

4

0

27 January 2021

Vaccine Breakthrough Cases

  • Vaccine breakthrough (VB) infections of COVID-19 are those detected in a person who is at least 2 weeks beyond their second dose of a 2-dose series or the only dose of a 1-dose series.
  • The updated VB data are among Alaska residents aged ≥12 years with a specimen collection date from January 16–September 4, 2021.
  • From January 16–September 4, 2021, 17 deaths, 105 hospitalizations, and 6,378 cases with a VB infection were reported among Alaska residents aged ≥12 years. These counts are provisional and subject to change as data are compiled and reviewed. In that same time frame, a total of 33,039 cases, 894 hospitalizations, and 131 deaths were reported.
  • 81% of all cases, 88% of all hospitalizations, and 87% of deaths among Alaska residents aged ≥12 years from January 16–September 4, 2021 were in people who were not fully vaccinated.
  • Specimens from VB infections are described in the weekly Alaska Genomics Report. More detailed information about hospitalizations, deaths, and vaccine breakthrough infections among Alaskan residents can also be found in the monthly report.
  • Age-adjusted per capita rates of COVID-19 cases by vaccination status are updated weekly. Many COVID-19 cases with specimen collection in the immediate past week (indicated by the grey box) have not yet been reported or counted.

  • Age-adjusted per capita rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations by vaccination status are updated monthly. Alaska residents who are fully vaccinated are much less likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than those who are not fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 Communication Resources

Tags

Load comments