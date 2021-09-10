Case Trends
- The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Alaska continued last week on an upwards trajectory.
- 4,112 cases were reported in Alaskans between August 29–September 4. This is a 16.7% increase from the week before.
- Cases remain high or are increasing in most parts of the state on the road system. Per capita incidence rates in Matanuska-Susitna Borough and Fairbanks North Star Borough area catching up to or exceeding those in Anchorage and the Kenai Peninsula Borough. Rates in Juneau are similarly high as well.
- While the intensity of COVID-19 transmission varies substantially between communities off the road system, COVID-19 cases are regularly reported from nearly all boroughs and census areas.
- The Delta variant has become the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant in Alaska. This variant transmits more easily than other variants.
COVID-19 Guidance
- Currently available COVID vaccines will help protect you, your family, and your community against COVID-19, including the Delta variant. Getting vaccinated now is more important than ever.
- If you do test positive, isolate right away, and notify your contacts. Ask them to get tested and, if they are unvaccinated, to quarantine.
- Monoclonal antibody treatments are effective and reduce the risk of hospitalization. If you have COVID-19 or are a close contact, talk to a healthcare provider about whether treatment may be right for you. The treatments work best when given early.
- In areas with substantial or high community transmission, wearing a mask when in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status is an important step to take to slow the spread of COVID-19. Most Alaskans live in an area with substantial or high community transmission.
- Fully vaccinated persons who are close contacts to someone with COVID-19 do not need to quarantine but should get tested 3 to 5 days after exposure and wear a mask in public indoor areas for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.
Borough/Census Area Alert Level Trends
- Alert levels are based on the case counts over the past 7 days as well as the daily number of reported cases over the past 7 days per 100,000 population.
- Alert levels have been changed to more closely mirror CDC’s community transmission indicator and are calculated by borough and census area, rather than by region.
Borough/Census Area
Alert Level
Alert Level
Alert Level
Alert Level
Count
Rate
Count
Rate
Count
Rate
Count
Rate
Anchorage Municipality
924
319.8
1,169
404.5
1,314
454.7
1,399
484.1
Fairbanks North Star Borough
123
126.6
199
204.8
337
346.9
537
552.7
Juneau City and Borough
122
384.0
154
484.7
142
446.9
158
497.3
Kenai Peninsula Borough
319
541.3
394
668.5
406
688.9
471
799.2
Matanuska-Susitna Region
233
217.1
406
378.4
411
383.0
667
621.6
Nome Census Area
110
1,126.0
137
1,402.4
129
1,320.5
24
245.7
North Slope Borough
28
286.6
59
603.8
68
695.9
198
2,026.4
Northwest Arctic Borough
33
435.2
55
725.3
54
712.1
58
764.9
Chugach Census Area
23
340.7
42
622.1
22
325.9
21
311.1
Copper River Census Area
3
**
14
518.7*
14
518.7*
23
852.2
Denali Borough
4
**
5
**
6
332.2*
10
553.7*
Southeast Fairbanks Census Area
6
86.5*
9
129.7*
24
346.0
22
317.1
Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area
6
119.0*
13
257.7*
19
376.7*
23
456.0
Haines Borough
44
1,746.0
39
1,547.6
20
793.7
9
357.1*
Petersburg Borough
0
**
1
**
8
250.9*
4
**
Sitka City and Borough
32
375.5
53
621.8
32
375.5
13
152.5*
Skagway Municipality
4
**
5
**
3
**
1
**
Wrangell City and Borough
4
**
14
588.5*
22
924.8
6
252.2*
Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon
0
**
5
**
4
**
4
**
Ketchikan Gateway Borough
83
606.9
75
548.4
97
709.2
88
643.4
Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area
23
377.7
35
574.7
21
344.8
38
624.0
Bethel Census Area
42
235.1
113
632.4
147
822.7
110
615.6
Kusilvak Census Area
15
185.5*
40
494.6
35
432.7
34
420.4
Aleutians East Borough
5
**
3
**
3
**
9
307.7*
Aleutians West Census Area
3
**
11
198.4*
8
144.3*
20
360.8
Dillingham Census Area
16
335.2*
37
775.2
38
796.1
64
1,340.9
Kodiak Island Borough
72
570.9
90
713.7
66
523.4
49
388.5
Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula
4
**
2
**
5
**
7
289.3*
Statewide
2,285
313.5
3,180
436.3
3,455
474.0
4,067
558.0
*Rates based on <20 observations are statistically unreliable and should be used with caution.
**Rates based on <6 observations are not reported.
Vaccination Status
- Anyone aged ≥12 years in Alaska is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
- If you have received an initial dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, be sure to get your second dose too. Scientific studies have shown that two doses of an mRNA vaccine are more effective than one dose of an mRNA vaccine, especially against emerging variants of concern.
- CDC recommends that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.
- Vaccinated persons with immunocompromising conditions should discuss with their health care providers the need for additional personal protective measures.
- To schedule your vaccine appointment visit covidvax.alaska.gov or call 907-646-3322.
- To find clinics in your area you can visit vaccines.gov or text your zip code to GETVAX (438829) in English, or VACUNA (822862) for Spanish.
- The Alaska vaccine dashboard is available online for the most up-to-date data.
Borough/Census Area Vaccination Coverage
- This is the percent of Alaskans aged ≥12 years who received one or more doses of vaccine.
Borough/Census Area
September 7
Aleutians East Borough
88.1%
Aleutians West Census Area
74.1%
Anchorage Municipality
65.2%
Bethel Census Area
77.5%
Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula
91.2%
Denali Borough
71.1%
Dillingham Census Area
63.5%
Fairbanks North Star Borough
53.2%
Haines Borough
73.3%
Juneau City and Borough
83.5%
Kenai Peninsula Borough
51.0%
Ketchikan Gateway Borough
69.9%
Kodiak Island Borough
70.8%
Kusilvak Census Area
81.6%
Matanuska-Susitna Borough
44.1%
Nome Census Area
83.8%
North Slope Borough
40.1%
Northwest Arctic Borough
66.8%
Petersburg Borough
67.8%
Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area
68.9%
Sitka City and Borough
82.5%
Skagway Municipality
86.7%
Southeast Fairbanks Census Area
35.9%
Valdez-Cordova Census Area
64.9%
Wrangell City and Borough
65.0%
Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon
79.5%
Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area
81.9%
Statewide
61.3%
New Hospitalizations and Deaths
- Cumulative hospitalizations increased by 83 to 2,059. Hospitalization reports often lag when a case was initially reported.
- 20.9% of hospitalized patients in Alaska had COVID-19 as of September 7, 2021.
- On September 4th, there were 169 persons with COVID-19 in AK hospitals, which is an 11.9% increase relative to the week before when there were 151 persons hospitalized.
- The cumulative number of COVID-19 deaths among Alaska residents increased by 10 to 437. It is common to take some time for a death to be reported and verified, and deaths that occurred during August 29–September 4 may be reported in the future after death certificates are reviewed.
Total Confirmed COVID Beds Occupied
Variant Tracking
- The most recent Alaska COVID Genomic Surveillance report was released on September 8th.
Variants of Concern
Cases Identified
Change from Previous Report
First Identified in Alaska
Alpha (B.1.1.7)
452
+1
20 December 2020
Beta (B.1.351)
7
0
20 March 2021
Gamma (P.1/P.1.1/P.1.2)
74
0
8 February 2021
Delta (B.1.617.2-like)
1438
+242
30 May 2021
Variants of Interest
Cases Identified
Change from Previous Report
First Identified in Alaska
Epsilon (B.1.427/429)
139
0
24 December 2020
Eta (B.1.525)
1
0
16 March 2021
Iota (B.1.526)
24
0
4 February 2021
Mu (B.1.621)
147
+1
6 May 2021
Zeta (P.2)
4
0
27 January 2021
Vaccine Breakthrough Cases
- Vaccine breakthrough (VB) infections of COVID-19 are those detected in a person who is at least 2 weeks beyond their second dose of a 2-dose series or the only dose of a 1-dose series.
- The updated VB data are among Alaska residents aged ≥12 years with a specimen collection date from January 16–September 4, 2021.
- From January 16–September 4, 2021, 17 deaths, 105 hospitalizations, and 6,378 cases with a VB infection were reported among Alaska residents aged ≥12 years. These counts are provisional and subject to change as data are compiled and reviewed. In that same time frame, a total of 33,039 cases, 894 hospitalizations, and 131 deaths were reported.
- 81% of all cases, 88% of all hospitalizations, and 87% of deaths among Alaska residents aged ≥12 years from January 16–September 4, 2021 were in people who were not fully vaccinated.
- Specimens from VB infections are described in the weekly Alaska Genomics Report. More detailed information about hospitalizations, deaths, and vaccine breakthrough infections among Alaskan residents can also be found in the monthly report.
- Age-adjusted per capita rates of COVID-19 cases by vaccination status are updated weekly. Many COVID-19 cases with specimen collection in the immediate past week (indicated by the grey box) have not yet been reported or counted.
- Age-adjusted per capita rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations by vaccination status are updated monthly. Alaska residents who are fully vaccinated are much less likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than those who are not fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 Communication Resources
- A new monthly report was released with updates on COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths, and vaccine breakthrough infections in Alaska: COVID-19 Update through July 2021
Reasons to get vaccinated against COVID-19: Visit the updated Sleeves Up, Alaska webpage to download a flyer for sharing, as well as to access more information about vaccine safety and effectiveness and frequently asked questions.
Give AK a Shot sweepstakes: The Alaska Chamber launched a vaccination sweepstakes on September 2, 2021 to run through October 30, 2021, with weekly statewide drawings for newly vaccinated individuals and one drawing for individuals who received their vaccination between December 2020 and September 1, 2021.
Recently updated webpages and reports:
