Every day the COVID-19 news is like a broken record; anti-vaccine people continue to refuse the shots, the number of hospitalizations of the unvaccinated are going up and people are fighting the wearing of masks. Well, we don’t know how lucky we really are.
Particularly Alaskans.
Why?
Because 100 years ago America – and the world – went through a similar pandemic. The big difference: this time we have a vaccine.
A century ago it was called the Spanish Flu – except in Spain where it was known as the French Flu. Then, like now, the pandemic came in waves, four of them: 1918 (twice), 1919, 1920 – and killed as many as 100 million people worldwide. 675,000 Americans died at a time when the population of the United States was less than one-third of what it is now.
Alaska was particularly vulnerable to the Spanish Flu because of the lack of hospital facility, particularly in the villages. When the Spanish Flu hit in September of 1918, the governor, Thomas W. Riggs, Jr., tried to stop people with the Flu from coming ashore. Then, as now, it was a vain effort because if one person with Flu slips through a quarantine, the quarantine is worthless. One did and a month later the virus was ashore. When Riggs ordered a cordon sanitaire on all trails leading to the Interior, that failed as well. It was speculated that the couriers who raised the alarm of the virus themselves were the carriers. And when Riggs requested federal help, $10,000 was allocated by the Senate and rejected by the House.
Alaska was able to ‘dodge the bullet’ of the first wave of the disease but was not so lucky when the second wave hit in October of 1918. Since Alaska had seen little impact of the initial strain, Alaskans became complacent. The Anchorage Daily News noted on October 21, “Old Jack Frost sure put the crimp into Spanish influenza that is raging in the states and Anchorage is immune.” Eight days later, the News announced: “Don’t be alarmed over influenza in Anchorage; there is none and what seems so is just ordinary, common every-day grippe.”
But the Anchorage Daily News was in error. The subsequent waves of the Spanish Flu were devastating. The death rate was staggering. Half the white population of Nome and more than half of the Inupiat in the region died. Across the Interior, the death rate emptied villages. To fight the pandemic, Riggs ordered people to stay in their homes and avoid public gatherings. This was in vain because in Alaska, particularly in the bush, close contact with one’s neighbors was, if not daily, then then hourly.
Masks were required in many communities but this did little to stop the spread of the virus. By end of the flu waves, hundreds of children were left as orphans. In the bush, adults died and were unable to keep fires in homes burning so children and older people froze to death and there were reports of sled dogs eating human corpses because there was no one to feed them. So many white males died that the Alaska Railroad, then under construction, had to hire Natives to work on the laying of the track. In the cities, people without masks or who “looked sick” were targeted. In Fairbanks,
“The Red Cross Headquarters has picked a dozen husky men and deputized them as health policemen to patrol the streets and stop every man and woman walking who looks sick. If they can’t stop them any other way they are authorized to hit them over the head and knock them sensible and the town will back these policeman up.” [Fairbanks Daily News Miner, May 4, 1920.]
All this being said, there is one important fact that all the anti-vaccination people are ignoring. While vaccine shots are free, hospitalization costs are not. Those bills are going to be around long after COVID-19 and Delta are dull memories. But 66.5% of all bankruptcies in the United States are tied to health matters. So, not only are anti-vaccine folks risking their health, they are putting their economic future in jeopardy.
And here’s a final conundrum. Whenever I go to the Loussac Library, there is a double line of cars of people getting tested. These are people are clearly concerned if they have the virus. And all the test will do is give you a snapshot on the instant you got the test. So why are they wasting their time getting tested? Getting both shots of the vaccine would be faster – and not put your future at risk.