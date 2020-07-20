A replicating RNA COVID-19 vaccine developed at UW Medicine in Seattle has shown promising results in pre-clinical animal studies. The findings are reported today in a rapid-release paper in Science Translational Medicine.
If the vaccine meets the few next steps in its evaluation, it would enter trials in healthy human volunteers.
"This is sort of a what we call an amplified RNA vaccine," said Deborah Fuller, Professor of Microbiology at the University of Washington School of Medicine. "And when we first immunized some mice with it, we saw robust immune response just in a single dose within two weeks after immunization. I hadn’t ever seen that before with any other candidate nucleic acid vaccine so that got us very excited and we realized that we may be onto a rapid response vaccine to covid 19.
In the study, a single dose of the vaccine induced neutralizing antibodies to the pandemic coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, in both young and old mice. It had a similar robust response in non-human primates. This candidate vaccine design appears to have safety, economics, scalability and ease of storage advantages.
"This was the first time I’d ever seen a nucleic acid vaccine induce protective levels of antibody in a monkey a single immunization so that was really very exciting for us and together that’s what this paper really reports," Fuller said. "It expresses a protein that allows the cell to make multiple copies of the RNA, by making multiple copies, it’s able to produce more of the protein and more protein usually means a better immune response. In addition, that signal to make more RNA is also a signal to the host immune response to make even a stronger immune response."
This replicating RNA vaccine contains the novel Lipid InOrganic Nanoparticle, or LION, from the Seattle biotechnology company HDT Bio Corp. LION protects the RNA molecule: the vaccine could be administered after a simple mixing step at a pharmacy. In addition to stabilizing the vaccine for at least a week at room temperature, the nanoparticle helps provoke the desired immune response. Its components are quick to manufacture in large quantities.
"There’s a heightened sense of energy, or purpose, and the whole mission in terms of being able to get this out," Fuller said. "Not just to meet this challenge but to get it out as quickly as possible because as long as it takes to develop a vaccine, more and more people are going to become infected and die from this disease. So it just feels much more purposeful for us right now."
Fuller continued: "So we’re going to learn about how we quickly respond to pandemics, how we use these tools to mobilize and get to the forefront of this as quickly as possible and I’m hoping that the lessons we learn now are really going to play and be important for when the next pandemic strikes"
The lead scientists for this COVID-19 replicating RNA vaccine candidate are Deborah Fuller, professor of microbiology at the University of Washington School of Medicine, and Jesse Erasmus, a postdoctoral fellow in her lab. Amit P. Kandhar is the lead formulation developer of LION at HDT Bio.