It’s not a stretch to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted almost everyone’s mental health. In Alaska, families with young children and people who have been pregnant or had a baby during the pandemic have had especially difficult times.
Holly Brooks PSA on parenting “Perinatal mood and anxiety disorders are experienced by many people who have given birth. These conditions are very treatable. Social support and quality care can improve outcomes for birthing people and their babies. This is especially important in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused isolation and increased stress for so many people.” – Holly Brooks, licensed professional counselor, Olympian, and mother of twins. Holly shares more on parenting in this video.
Depression and anxiety are not unusual during and following pregnancy
Pregnancy and the postpartum period can be a difficult time for anyone, even without a global pandemic. On top of health concerns, the pandemic’s isolating effects have made it difficult to feel connected to others. Social connections are important for everyone, but for new parents it can be especially helpful to connect and share time with supportive people.
Feelings of depression and anxiety are common during and after pregnancy. These experiences can be made worse by isolation and pandemic-related stress. According to surveys conducted prior to COVID-19 by the State of Alaska and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 14% of Alaskans who delivered live births in 2019 reported they had depression during their pregnancy and 22% reported anxiety. Postpartum depressive symptoms were reported by 12% of Alaskans. (Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System Survey)
“[The] COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenging time to have a baby. While I do have some support available in an emergency, I typically feel unable to utilize these resources as I don't feel it’s worth the risk of exposure for support. Further, social isolation and temporary job loss provide additional challenges to mental health, feelings of fulfillment and happiness.” - Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System survey respondent
COVID-19 pandemic most stressful for families with children
Families with children at home reported higher levels of stress during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the need for support.
In November and December 2020, the Department of Health and Social Services’ Section of Women’s, Children’s and Family Health conducted a voluntary online survey of over 7,000 Alaskans. The survey asked how the COVID-19 pandemic was impacting their lives.
Almost two-thirds (63%) of survey respondents said that their emotional health had gotten worse since the pandemic began. Parents of younger children reported worse emotional health compared to people who were not the parent or guardian of a child currently living in the home.
Parents of young children reported greatest declines in emotional health
The percentage reporting a decline in emotional health was 67% for parents with a baby under 1 year, 72% for parents of a pre-kindergarten aged child, and 71% for parents of an elementary school-aged child. By comparison, 59% of those without children in the home reported worse emotional health compared to before the pandemic.
Additionally, higher percentages of parents of young children reported that changes in family routine were stressful, with up to 59% saying this was “very true.” By comparison, only 30% of people without the responsibility of caring for a child in their homes said it was “very true” that changes in routine were stressful.
Changes in routine have been stressful
Additionally, the percent of parents of pre-kindergarten and elementary aged children who reported it was “very true” that they were more irritable or easily angered than usual was about 10 points higher than among parents of older children (41% and 40% vs. 32% for parents of middle-school-aged children and 31% among parents of high school-aged children) and almost twice as high as people who aren’t parents (22%).
Health care providers and friends are important supports
Now that health care providers are returning to seeing more patients in person, it’s also a good time to schedule your next wellness visit. In 2019, 72% of Alaskan women ages 18-44 said they had visited a doctor for a routine checkup in the past year. 2020 was tough, but the summer of 2021 promises brighter times ahead, and a perfect time to shift one’s focus to taking care of ourselves, prevention and overall well-being.
Annual preventive care visits are an opportunity to talk with your provider about any mental health symptoms, particularly if there have been any new or worsening symptoms during the pandemic. Let them know if you are planning to or may become pregnant.
As our lives gradually return to something closer to “normal,” it’s also a good time to think about how we might reach out to neighbors, friends and people we work with. Sometimes, the moments we need help most are also the hardest times to ask for help. The idea of reaching out can feel overwhelming. That unexpected offer of support and encouragement from people you know can make a huge difference – possibly even lifesaving.
Provide a healthy pre-made meal
Family members or friends can provide an important circle of support.
Supporting a person who is pregnant or just had a baby can include providing basic needs such as shelter, food, clothing and transportation:
Provide a healthy pre-made meal.
Help with transportation to appointments.
Help with chores and errands.
Connect with support and resources to ease financial strain.
Providing emotional support is equally important:
Talk about mental health in a supportive way. Reassure that needing support is normal and OK.
Watch the baby so parents have time for self-care.
Give new parents time to rest and recover. Let them decide when they are ready for visits.
Encourage hobbies and cultural or traditional activities.
Now that COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, it will be easier to spend time together in person, especially if everyone is vaccinated. Pregnant or breastfeeding mothers can find information about the vaccine online.