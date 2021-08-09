Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink rained fire—scientific fire that is—on the head of a Twitter account that appears to believe they’re smarter than the woman who has led Alaska through the Coronavirus pandemic.
The social media exchange went down this evening on Twitter when Dr. Zink was educating the public on why one should get vaccinated against the coronavirus even if there’s a small chance they could still become infected with the virus.
Dr. Zink said that vaccinated people are 8 times less likely to get COVID-19 and 25 times less likely to be hospitalized or die from the disease.
In response, the Twitter account “Hemp For Healthcare In Alaska” jumped Dr. Zink’s informative Twitter thread asking her about “nasty side effects,” suggesting anyone who takes the COVID-19 vaccine is playing “Russian Roulette” with their health.
Zink responded:
Less than the nasty side effects you get when you play Russian Roulette with a virus that takes over your cells to replicate itself.
However, the exchange didn’t stop there as the Hemp account suggested that the COVID-19 vaccine was “full of unknown chemicals with unknown side effects for every variant” and questioned why Dr. Zink wasn’t encouraging individuals to improve their health and natural immune systems.
The question—not based in reality or science earned them this response from Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer, who clearly has had enough of COVID-19 and vaccine misinformation.