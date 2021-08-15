Find the Anchorage Medical Guide: Coming out of Covid edition at many health care locations and where you find the Anchorage Press. Click HERE to view the E-edition.
If you gained weight during the Covid pandemic, you’re not alone. On average, Americans have gained an additional 15 pounds due to stress, lack of movement, or eating more convenience foods or take-out, often to support local restaurants. Alaskans can rest assured that locally owned and operated, Alaska Fitness on the corner of Benson and A Street, is back open and safety-committed to help you get back into the gym and back into shape.
“During our re-opening of everything it’s gone very well,” owner Jennifer Novak said. “We did everything the Mayor asked us to do and the CDC recommended. Everything was completely shiny and we had Covid sanitation stations, mask requirements, and everything — people were very happy.”
During the shutdown, Novak took the opportunity to remodel the women’s locker room, kept some employees working, and overall made the place clean and Covid ready for the anticipated reopening, using anti-bacterial spray and detailing the fitness center from the top to bottom.
Like many businesses during shutdown, Alaska Fitness received a PPP loan, which was used for paying employees, remodeling the gym, rent, and purchasing new equipment. Older equipment was offered and sold to individuals, supporting those who wanted to continue or begin to work out from home and offered people flexible options to retain their memberships.
“We still lost about 400 members, but now we are getting all of these members back,” Novak said. “There has just been a lot of people that are all in just realizing that it didn’t work out very well for them to work out from home. And I’m not saying it doesn’t work out for some, it just takes a lot of motivation to continue that energy at home. People are ready to be consistent.”
Novak said that she is now seeing about 6 to 8 new memberships and people are ready to fully commit each day.
“People have normally hunted us down on the internet, they come in and are like ‘we want to join’,” Novak said. “They’re just ready even though we have an advertisement out for a free in-body scan and a free 3-day pass, these people will come in and not even want the pass, and they’re ready to personal train, sign-up for sessions and join the gym.”
Novak, along with business partners, purchased in the gym in 2010 when World’s Gym (and before that Gold’s Gym) in its present location was about to close. They changed the name, refurbished it and took on a functional training approach that the fitness industry nationally had begun to embrace.
“The three components of fitness are strength, endurance and flexibility. So we bring all of those into our gym instead of just strength,” Novak said. “So it’s more women-friendly, and we have classes that are free and we also have sessions called ‘alloy’ that are similar to CrossFit and designed by physical therapists.”
Alaska Fitness employs personal trainers along with providing alloy sessions and studio classes, Zumba, deep stretch, yoga, boot camp, kick boxing, and group cycling that are included with membership.
“Whatever you’re looking for we have it here for you. Every membership is started with a meeting with a director of fitness that can roadmap your goals,” Novak said. “If you come into this gym we will take you to your goals, this is our mission, to teach you the tools to get in shape.”