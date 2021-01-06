Due to high demand all Anchorage COVID-19 vaccination appointment slots are currently filled.
Only Alaskans 65 and older, health care workers, long term care facility residents and staff, and EMS who meet certain criteria are eligible for the vaccine. To see a full list of criteria and who is eligible, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.
Thank you for your patience if you experienced any challenges today trying to make an appointment. Please know that regular shipments of vaccine will continue to arrive in Alaska and be distributed to providers in Anchorage. The Municipality will continue to work to add more appointment slots as soon as possible.
Guidelines for future phases are still being determined. Learn more about the process for guidelines and how to participate at the Alaska Vaccine Allocation Advisory Committee information page.
Health care providers (clinics, pharmacies, and hospitals) can help get vaccine distributed in our community by signing up to become a COVID-19 Vaccine provider.
For more information visit covidvax.alaska.gov or leave a message at 907-646-3322 for a return phone call. For additional Anchorage resources on testing, vaccines, and other COVID resources visit muni.org/covid-19 or call 2-1-1.