The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for distribution to children aged 12-15 and appointments are now available!
Check AnchorageCOVIDvaccine.org for appointments and for walk-in (no-appointment-needed) locations. Need help signing up? Call 907-646-3322. Interpreters are available.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for ages 12 and up.
Parental Consent: A signed parental/guardian consent form is required for minors age 12-17 to be vaccinated. Some vaccine providers also require verbal consent by phone or the physical presence of a parent/guardian. Call 907-646-3322 to check consent requirements before your appointment. The presence of parent/guardian is always preferred.
If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines, call the Anchorage Health Department at 907-531-5100. For additional Anchorage COVID-19 resources on testing, vaccines, and other information, visit muni.org/covid-19.