Alaska State Senator Lora Reinbold is promoting a ‘Worldwide Rally For Freedom’ in the Facebook group ‘Save Anchorage.’ The flyer is also circulating on Anchorage’s social media pages.
Earlier this month, I signaled this event was likely to happen.
In July, rallies took place around the world and were coordinated by a network of conspiracy groups, including some with links to the far-Right. In addition, these rallies have highlighted the role of a German-based group named Worldwide Demonstration, which has helped coordinate overseas anti-COVID vaccine, mandates, and related restriction protests.
The overseas-based group has worked feverishly on Telegram to coordinate and replicate the rallies to bring them to the United States. The WorldWide effort has established Telegram channels in various countries and group rooms for numerous states and cities in the United States—Alaska included.
In Alaska, it appears two WorldWide events are coming to Anchorage on August 29 and September 18. A flyer for the event states that the events will be held on Anchorage Midtown Mall sidewalks.
Some WorldWide Alaska Telegram group members have used the WWG1WGA hashtag in the Telegram group, a motto “Where We Go One, We Go All,” which is synonymous with the disproven QAnon far-right conspiracy theory.
One WorldWide Alaska Telegram group member, “Undercover White Hat? Kyle,” has indicated they live in the Anchorage region, also claiming to be an expert on QAnon—once directing group members to his ‘Q-School Mirror’ Telegram group.
In June, overseas organizers attempted to enlist Alaska organizers ahead of a ‘Worldwide Rally for Freedom 3.0’ event slated to be held at various locations around the world on July 24, 2021.
The Worldwide movement is against mandated “experimental” vaccines, vaccination passports, mask requirements (including children in schools), vaccinating children and future COVID-19 mandated lockdowns.
Reinbold wrote to ‘Save Anchorage’ that she was apologetic the rally was happening during normal church time.
