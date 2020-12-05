DHSS today announced one new Alaska resident death and 933 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 908 were residents in: Anchorage (298), Wasilla (177), Fairbanks (89), Bethel Census Area (39), Kenai (36), Palmer (35), North Pole (34), Soldotna (33), Kusilvak Census Area (24), Eagle River (22), Kodiak (19), Bethel (12), Fairbanks North Star Borough (12), Delta Junction (11), Chugiak (6), Big Lake (5), Sitka (5), Sterling (5), Utqiaġvik (5), Valdez-Cordova Census Area (5), Homer (4), Juneau (4), Ketchikan (4), Nikiski (4), Dillingham (2), Craig(2), Seward (2) and one each in Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula, Chevak, Cordova, Dillingham Census Area, Ester, Girdwood, Healy, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Kotzebue, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Metlakatla, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area, Valdez and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
25 new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:
Fairbanks: four with purposes "other" and three with purposes under investigation
Anchorage: one with purpose "other" and two with purposes under investigation
Utqiaġvik: one with purpose under investigation
Unalaska: one with purpose under investigation
Kenai: one with purpose under investigation
North Slope Borough: two with purposes in North Slope oil
Location under investigation: 10 with purposes under investigation
Fourteen resident cases were added to the dashboard and one nonresident case was subtracted through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 34,963 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,308.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 87.33 cases per 100,000. All regions in Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission occurring.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 174.29 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 142.94 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 105.37 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 93.42 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 66.00 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 60.41 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 53.92 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 41.86 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 28.29 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 25.68 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 14.33 cases per 100,000
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 908 Alaska residents, 555 are male and 348 are female and five are unknown. 40 are under the age of 10; 110 are aged 10-19; 185 are aged 20-29; 187 are aged 30-39; 130 are aged 40-49; 122 are aged 50-59; 85 are aged 60-69; 30 are aged 70-79 and 19 are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 784 hospitalizations and 142 deaths, with five new hospitalizations and one new death reported yesterday. The person who died was a female Anchorage resident in her 70s. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.
There are currently 150 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 14 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 164 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twenty-four of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 16.1%.
TESTING – A total of 1,067,231 tests have been conducted, with 34,461 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 7.24%.