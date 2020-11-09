DHSS today announced 465 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 462 are residents in: Anchorage (211), Wasilla (42), Fairbanks (36), Bethel Census Area (28), Bethel (14), Palmer (13), Juneau (12), Chevak (11), Eagle River (9), North Pole (9), Soldotna (8), Chugiak (7), Kenai (7), Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula boroughs (5), Ketchikan (5), Sitka (5), Utqiaġvik (5), SE Fairbanks Census Area (4), Valdez-Cordova Census Area (4), Big Lake (3), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (3), Ketchikan Gateway Borough (3), Kotzebue (3), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (3), Homer (2), Sterling (2) and one each in Fairbanks North Star Borough, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Kusilvak Census Area, Nikiski, Nome Census Area, North Slope Borough, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area and Willow.
Three new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:
Anchorage: one in ‘other industry’
One case with location under investigation in ‘other industry’
One case with location and purpose under investigation
Nine resident cases were added to the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 19,187 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,113.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 56.24 cases per 100,000. All regions of Alaska are in high alert status.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 127.05 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 71.96 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 56.91 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 55.77 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 38.8 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 35.16 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 31.04 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 29.25 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 23.65 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 22 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 12.92 cases per 100,000
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 462 Alaska residents, 223 are male, 237 are female and two are unknown. 41 are under the age of 10; 57 are aged 10-19; 103 are aged 20-29; 80 are aged 30-39; 71 are aged 40-49; 44 are aged 50-59; 41 are aged 60-69; 19 are aged 70-79 and six are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 482 hospitalizations and 84 deaths, with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported yesterday. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 6,512.
There are currently 109 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 16 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 125 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Nine of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 10.8%.
TESTING – A total of 767,997 tests have been conducted, with 26,974 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 6.9%.
TEXT NOTIFICATIONS – DHSS is upgrading its subscription to GovDelivery. During this transition, there may be a disruption in service for text notifications. These notifications will continue to be received by email and can be accessed online.