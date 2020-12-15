More than 22% of Alaska’s children report feeling down, depressed or hopeless during the current pandemic. The data is part of a recent report published by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. It indicates Alaska falls short and well above the national average in 3 of the 4 indicators including health insurance access, mental health and housing stability. While food security is also on the rise and an increasing concern, the data mirrors national trends.
This KIDS COUNT report, Kids, Families and COVID-19: Pandemic Pain Points and a Roadmap for Recovery, examined data from weekly surveys conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau that demonstrate how families across the country are currently challenged or unable to meet basic needs. The findings indicate vulnerable families who were already hurting are being impacted most.
“Alaskan families are struggling and need support.” said Trevor Storrs, President/CEO of Alaska Children’s Trust. “This is a critical situation for communities across Alaska. State and federal interventions are necessary to address the economic and emotional fallout from COVID-19.”
“The data shows what we already knew – children and families are suffering during this public health crisis and needed additional relief months ago. A record number of families are accessing food banks for the first time. Children are stressed and worried about keeping a roof over their heads and staying afloat in school. We need stimulus checks and COVID relief for families immediately,” said Sarra Khlifi, Community Advocate at Alaska Children’s Trust.
The report is designed to serve as a roadmap for national and local leaders to focus on the immediate needs of families who are balancing lack of childcare access, remote education needs for their children, and work. This added stress is affecting the health and well-being of Alaska’s children. You can read the full report including Alaska specific data at www.aecf.org.
