DHSS today announced 152 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 150 were residents in: Anchorage (83), Kusilvak Census Area (13), North Pole (7), Bethel (6), Fairbanks (6), Wasilla (6), Eagle River (4), Homer (4), Soldotna (4), Kodiak (3), Palmer (3), Bethel Census Area (2), Delta Junction (2), and one each in Chevak, Houston, Juneau, Nikiski, Nome, Sitka and Utqiaġvik.
Two new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:
Anchorage: one in ‘other industry’
Location under investigation: one with purpose under investigation
The total number of Alaska resident cases is 42,563 and the total number of nonresident cases is 1,460.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 61.26 cases per 100,000. All regions in Alaska except one are in high alert status with widespread community transmission occurring.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 154.74 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 80.34 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 68.63 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 59.74 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 58.62 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 58.33 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 54.83 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 32.29 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 16.75 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 14.67 cases per 100,000
Intermediate (> 4.8 – 10 cases/100,000)
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 8.6 cases per 100,000
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 150 Alaska residents, 75 are male, 73 are female and two are unknown. 15 are under the age of 10; 22 are aged 10-19; 33 are aged 20-29; 24 are aged 30-39; 12 are aged 40-49; 20 are aged 50-59; 16 are aged 60-69; five are aged 70-79 and three are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 919 hospitalizations and 183 deaths, with two new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 119 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and four additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 123 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirteen of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 12.7%.
TESTING – A total of 1,200,977 tests have been conducted, with 26,414 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 4.47%.
TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are arriving in Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov