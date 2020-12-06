Yesterday, Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson tested positive for COVID-19. The Acting Mayor felt cold-like symptoms beginning on Sunday, November 29. She immediately isolated at home and got a COVID-19 test the next day. After two negative test results, the third test the Acting Mayor took on Saturday, December 5 came back positive. She is experiencing mild symptoms.
“It’s so important to stay home and to get tested if you aren’t feeling well,” said Acting Mayor Quinn-Davidson. “I’m grateful my symptoms are mild and thankful for the many free testing sites in Anchorage. I will continue to isolate at home as directed by my health care provider.”
First Lady Dr. Stephanie Quinn-Davidson has tested negative and is not experiencing symptoms.
The Anchorage Health Department urges anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 to isolate, get tested, and follow health care provider recommendations. If symptoms persist after a negative test, get tested again. If you receive a positive test result, isolate and notify close contacts that you have COVID-19 and that they need to quarantine. To find a free COVID-19 testing location, visit anchoragecovidtest.org.