Today, Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson signed Emergency Order EO-19 in response to the changing conditions of COVID-19 in the Municipality of Anchorage (MOA). Over the last month, COVID-19 case rates in Anchorage have continued to drop to levels last seen in September, with more people receiving their vaccine. At the same time, more contagious variants have arrived in Anchorage, and health experts have warned about the backslide that will occur if public health measures are lifted all at once, allowing these variants to spread more rapidly.
EO-19 reflects the unique moment we are in; it carefully lifts capacity restrictions and eases gathering limitations while protecting core public health measures, including masking and physical distancing. The emergency order will take effect on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. and remain in effect until revoked.
“We will only get to the kind of Alaska summer we all want by keeping case counts low, getting people vaccinated, and making sure these more contagious variants don’t take hold in our community this spring,” said Acting Mayor Quinn-Davidson. “We can and we will get there together by keeping our distance, getting vaccinated when we can, and continuing to mask up.”
The Anchorage Health Department and Mayor’s Office will continue to monitor changes in the municipality’s risk level, including monitoring the reopening of schools in Anchorage, the percent of residents vaccinated, and more contagious variants of COVID-19 in our community. Weekly risk assessments will continue to inform the public health measures put in place through emergency orders.
EO-19 directs the following:
• Individuals must wear a face covering or mask and maintain physical distancing of six feet with people outside of their household whenever possible.
• Travel: Alaska resident and non-resident travelers entering the Municipality of Anchorage from out of state are strongly encouraged to choose one of the pre-travel or arrival testing options from the State’s Health Advisory No. 2.
• Gatherings may have up to 25 people indoors when food or beverage are present, and up to 35 people when food or beverage are not present. Outdoor gatherings may have up to 60 people when food or beverage are present, and up to 100 people when food or beverage are not present. Exceptions are provided in Attachment I.
• Bars and restaurants may operate indoor seated table service while maintaining masking and six feet of physical distancing between parties. Alcohol service will be allowed until 2:00 a.m. Additional requirements are provided in Attachment D.
• Entertainment facilities may operate at full capacity while maintaining masking and six- feet of physical distancing between parties. Additional requirements are provided in Attachment H.
• Organized sports may allow spectators as described in Attachment E. Teams from within the Municipality may compete with teams from outside of the Municipality provided all participants complete Pre-Competition COVID testing as described in Attachment E.
• Indoor gyms and fitness centers are open with masking and physical distancing. Indoor group fitness classes must ensure six feet of physical distancing between participants. Additional requirements are provided in Attachment F.
• Salons and personal care service providers are open with masking and physical distancing required. Additional requirements are provided in Attachment G.
• All retail and other public-facing businesses may operate in a manner sufficient to allow customers six feet of physical distance from other household groups. Masks are required in-store.
• Employers must require employees to work from home when remote work does not impede business operations.
EO-19 and its attachments may be found on the Emergency Orders page of the Municipality’s COVID-19 website. Mental health resources are also available on the Municipality’s COVID-19 website.
Businesses or entities that have questions about the Municipality’s COVID-19 response may email COVID-19-business@anchorageak.gov.
Anchorage residents seeking more information about the Municipality’s COVID-19 response may email COVID-19@anchorageak.gov, call Alaska 2-1-1, or leave a voicemail at 907-343-4019.