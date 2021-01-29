Today, Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson signed Emergency Order EO-18 in response to the changing conditions of COVID-19 in the Municipality of Anchorage (MOA). EO-18 carefully eases up restrictions on some of the economy’s hardest-hit sectors while keeping certain limits in place to prevent the virus from returning to extremely high-risk levels. The order will take effect on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. and remain in effect until revoked.
Over the last month, COVID-19 case rates in Anchorage have continued to drop to levels last seen in early October 2020. This improvement, along with positive trends in other health metrics, allows for a careful loosening of some of the measures contained in EO-17.
“We know from a recent State of Alaska Epidemiology Report that the measures we’ve all been taking, including wearing masks and limiting gatherings, significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Acting Mayor Quinn-Davidson. “Through EO-18, we continue our balanced approach of implementing measures that keep case counts under control with carefully reopening parts of our economy that have been most constrained.”
The Anchorage Health Department and Mayor’s Office will continue to monitor changes in the municipality’s risk level, including monitoring the gradual reopening of schools in Anchorage, the percent of residents vaccinated, and the recent arrival of a more contagious variant of COVID-19 in our community. Risk assessments will continue to inform the public health measures put in place through emergency orders.
EO-18 directs the following:
• Individuals limit outings and physical contact to those within their household and must wear a face covering or mask when in public.
• Gatherings may have up to 10 people indoors when food or beverage are present, and up to 15 people indoors when food or beverage are not present. Outdoor gatherings may have up to 30 people when food or beverage are present, and up to 50 people when food or beverage are not present. Specific exceptions are provided in Attachment I.
• Bars and restaurants may operate indoor and outdoor seated table service only up to 50% capacity. All businesses must stop serving alcohol after 12:00 a.m. Additional requirements for the hospitality industry are provided in Attachment D.
• Entertainment facilities may operate at up to 50% capacity, with additional requirements provided in Attachment H.
• Organized sports are allowed to compete indoors if between teams from within the Municipality. Organized sports may not compete with teams from outside the Municipality. Additional requirements are provided in Attachment E.
• Indoor gyms and fitness centers may operate up to 50% capacity and indoor group fitness classes must ensure 6 feet of physical distancing between participants. Additional requirements are provided in Attachment F.
• Salons and personal care service providers may operate up to 50% capacity, with additional requirements provided in Attachment G.
• All retail and other public-facing businesses may operate up to 50% building occupancy and must maintain physical distancing.
• Employers must require employees to work from home when remote work does not significantly impede business operations.