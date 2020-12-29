Today, Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson signed Emergency Order EO-17 in response to the changing conditions of COVID-19 in the Municipality of Anchorage (MOA). EO-17 carefully eases up restrictions from the modified hunker down status in December while keeping certain limits in place to prevent the virus from reaching the extremely high-risk levels experienced in November. The order will take effect on Friday, January 1, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. and remain in effect until revoked.
In the last month, case rates in Anchorage have dropped by more than half and continue to decrease due to the collective sacrifices required by the modified hunker down emergency order and the individual actions of residents. Following each hunker down or modified hunker down emergency order, in March and April (EO-03), August (EO-15), and December (EO-16), the Municipality experienced a 35% or greater reduction in cases. To help prevent the need to return to another hunker down during the pandemic, Anchorage must slowly loosen restrictions in a way that protects public health.
“We came perilously close to overwhelming our health care system before the holidays, but thanks to the personal sacrifices Anchorage residents made, we’re ready to transition to EO-17, which gently loosens limitations, while remaining focused on public health measures,” said Acting Mayor Quinn-Davidson.
EO-17 is designed to allow businesses to expand operations gradually while continuing to protect public health. EO-17 directs the following:
- Individuals limit outings and physical contact to those within their household.
- Indoor gatherings remain limited to six people, and outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people. Specific exceptions are defined in the emergency order, including for drive-in events, classrooms, and political and religious gatherings. Criteria for some of these exceptions may be found in Attachment A (day camps), Attachment B (child care), andAttachment C (indoor shopping special events).
- Bars and restaurants may operate indoor seated table service only up to 25% capacity. All alcohol service must stop by 11:00 p.m. each day. Additional requirements for the hospitality industry are provided in Attachment D.
- Organized sports are closed to indoor competition between different teams, with additional requirements included in Attachment E.
- Indoor gyms and fitness centers are limited to 50% capacity, with additional requirements included in Attachment F.
- Salons and personal care service providers are limited to 50% capacity, with additional requirements included in Attachment G.
- Entertainment facilities are limited to 25% capacity, with additional restrictions for food and beverage service included in Attachment H.
- All retail and other public-facing businesses are limited to 50% building occupancy and must maintain physical distancing.
- Employers must require employees to work from home when remote work does not significantly impede business operations.