Today, Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson issued an updated version of Emergency Order EO-13 to begin loosening masking guidance in specific settings. The update to EO-13 is an easing of the mask mandate that balances vaccination progress in Anchorage with the importance of masks in reducing transmission of COVID-19.
EO-13 updates guidance for vaccinated individuals in work settings. Fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask when separate from the public and unvaccinated coworkers. Employers are responsible for verifying vaccination status of their employees in a manner consistent with workplace anti-discrimination laws.
In accordance with CDC guidance and for purposes of the updated EO, “fully vaccinated individual” refers to an individual who is two weeks past receiving their full series of vaccine: two weeks after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.
Masks are still required indoors when in public settings or communal spaces outside of the home and at outdoor gatherings in public.
EO-13v4 goes into effect at 12:00 p.m. on March 23, 2021.