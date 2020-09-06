DHSS today announced 99 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 97 are residents in 17 communities: Anchorage (42), Fairbanks (13), Bethel Census area (7), Juneau (7), North Pole (6), Kenai (3), Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula Borough (3), Palmer (3), Utqiaġvik (3), Eagle River (2), Wasilla (2) and one each in Bethel, Douglas, Kodiak, Soldotna, Nome Census Area and Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon.
Two nonresident cases were reported in:
Soldotna: 1 in other industry
Fairbanks: 1 in tourism industry
Eleven resident cases were deleted and one nonresident case was added through data verification. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 5,765 and the total number of nonresident cases to 891. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is intermediate.
Of the 97 Alaska residents, 56 are male and 41 are female. Ten are under 10; seven are aged 10-19; 31 are aged 20-29; 15 are aged 30-39; nine are aged 40-49; 10 are aged 50-59; 10 are aged 60-69; three are aged 70-79; and two are aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 232 hospitalizations and 42 deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 38 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and three additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 41 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 2,121 (Alaska residents).
A total of 387,057 tests have been conducted, with 9,666 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 1.97%.