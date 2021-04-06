OVERVIEW – 85 new cases | 0 deaths | 37 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 31.8% of Alaskans vaccinated
TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community. Until more people are vaccinated and case rates are lower in Alaska, take precautions including wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces. Learn more at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.
31.8% of Alaskans 16 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 16 and older by region:
- Other Southeast Region - Northern: 57.3%
- YK-Delta Region: 52.3%
- Northwest Region: 44.8%
- Juneau City and Borough: 40.4%
- Southwest Region: 35.3%
- Other Southeast Region - Southern: 34.4%
- Other Interior Region: 33.6%
- Anchorage Municipality: 33.3%
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 27.2%
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 23.5%
- Matanuska-Susitna Region: 20.9%
For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.
CASES – DHSS today announced 85 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 83 were residents in: Anchorage (24), Wasilla (20), Bethel Census Area (10), Palmer (5), Valdez (4), Big Lake (3), North Pole (3), Eagle River (2), Fairbanks (2), Kenai (2), and one each in Copper River Census Area, Douglas, Girdwood, Houston, Juneau, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Seward, and Sterling.
Two new nonresident cases were identified in:
- Homer: one with purpose under investigation
- Prudhoe Bay: one in oil industry
Four resident cases and one nonresident case were subtracted from the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 61,480 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,601.
HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,378 resident hospitalizations and 309 resident deaths, with eight new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 37 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and one additional patient who is considered a person under investigation (PUI) for a total of 38 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Ten of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 3.9%.
TESTING – A total of 1,940,865 tests have been conducted, with 30,978 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.96%.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 22.31 cases per 100,000. Six regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Three regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and two regions are at low alert with minimal transmission.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
- Matanuska-Susitna Region: 47.06 cases per 100,000
- Other Interior Region: 32.58 cases per 100,000
- YK-Delta Region: 24.77 cases per 100,000
- Anchorage Municipality: 24.3 cases per 100,000
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 15.44 cases per 100,000
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 11.64 cases per 100,000
Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)
- Other Southeast Region - Northern: 6.3 cases per 100,000
- Juneau City and Borough: 5.62 cases per 100,000
- Southwest Region: 5.08 cases per 100,000
Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)
- Other Southeast Region - Southern: 4.34 cases per 100,000
- Northwest Region: 2.63 cases per 100,000