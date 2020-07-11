DHSS today announced 78 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 63 are residents in 12 communities: Anchorage (29), Fairbanks (23), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2) and one each in Bethel, Eagle River, Houston, Juneau, Mat-Su Borough (other), North Pole, Palmer, Seward and Soldotna. The total number of Alaska cases is now 1,385.
14 new nonresidents were also identified in:
Anchorage: 2 in visitors and 2 in unknown industry
Bristol Bay and Lake & Peninsula boroughs: 2 in unknown industry
Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 7 in mining
Nome Census Area: 1 in unknown industry
There was also one additional nonresident initially reported as an Alaska resident on July 6 but now included in the nonresident case count. This brings the total number of nonresident cases to 273.
Of the 63 Alaska residents, 33 are male and 30 are female. Four are under the age of 10; five are aged 10-19; 22 are aged 20-29; 11 are aged 30-39; nine are aged 40-49; six are aged 50-59; five are aged 60-69 and one is 80 or older.
There have been a total of 85 hospitalizations and 17 deaths with five new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.
Recovered cases now total 598 with 10 new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 143,376 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 1.45%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 10 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub