DHSS today announced 77 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 75 are residents in 7 communities with an additional case in a community under investigation: Anchorage (47), Fairbanks (10), Wasilla (7), Juneau (5), North Pole (2), Utqiaġvik (2), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (1), and one case under investigation.
Two nonresident cases were reported. One in the Aleutians East Census Area related to North Slope Oil and one under investigation for both location and purpose.
This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 6,353 and the total number of nonresident cases to 917. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is high.
Of the 75 Alaska residents, 26 are male and 49 are female. Nine are is under the age of 10; 13 are aged 10-19; 24 are aged 20-29; 12 are aged 30-39; five are aged 40-49; four are aged 50-59; five are aged 60-69; three are aged 70-79 and none are aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 246 hospitalizations and 44 deaths with no new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 36 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and three additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 39 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 2,168 (Alaska residents).
A total of 403,413 tests have been conducted, with 9,870 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.04%.