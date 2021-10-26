OVERVIEW – 753 new cases | 11 deaths | 241 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 60% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated
TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the vaccines at covidvax.alaska.gov and the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.
60% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans ages 12 and older by region:
- Juneau Region: 80%
- YK-Delta Region: 77.2%
- Other Southeast Region - Northern: 76.1%
- Southwest Region: 70.2%
- Other Southeast Region - Southern: 67.7%
- Anchorage Region: 63.7%
- Northwest Region: 62.5%
- Other Interior Region: 59.6%
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 52.5%
- Kenai Peninsula Region: 50.2%
- Matanuska-Susitna Region: 43.2%
CASES – DHSS today announced 10 deaths of Alaska residents, one death of a nonresident and 753 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.
749 were residents of: Anchorage (185), Wasilla (127), Fairbanks (85), Palmer (65), Eagle River (22), North Pole (21), Soldotna (19), Bethel Census Area (16 in 7 communities), Kenai (16), Nome (15), Juneau (14), Homer (13), Valdez (13), Dillingham Census Area (12), Chugiak (11), Bethel (8), Kusilvak Census Area (8 in 3 communities), Nome Census Area (8 in 5 communities), Ketchikan (7), Anchor Point (6), Delta Junction (6), Houston (5), Kodiak Island Borough (5 in 2 communities), Utqiaġvik (5), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (5 in 4 communities), Sitka (4), Sterling (4), Big Lake (3), Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula (3), Copper River Census Area (3 in 2 communities), North Slope Borough (3 in 3 communities), NW Arctic Borough (3 in 3 communities), Wrangell (3), Chevak (2), Kodiak (2), Kotzebue (2), Skagway (2), Sutton-Alpine (2), and one each in Craig, Dillingham, Ester, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Girdwood, Healy, Hooper Bay, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Mat-Su Borough, Meadow Lakes, Nikiski, Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Seward, Tok, Willow, and Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon.
Four new nonresident cases were identified in:
- North Slope Borough: 1 in North Slope oil industry
- Fairbanks: 1 with purpose under investigation
- Anchorage: 1 with purpose under investigation
- Location under investigation: 1 with purpose under investigation
Seven resident cases and two nonresident cases were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 130,482 and the total number of nonresident cases to 5,214.
HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 2,749 resident hospitalizations and 688 deaths. Thirty-nine new resident hospitalizations, ten Alaska resident deaths, and one nonresident death were reported. Please see this webpage for more information on the process used to report COVID-19 deaths: dhss.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.
The ten Alaska residents who died were:
- A female Anchorage resident age 80+
- A female Anchorage resident age 80+
- A male Anchorage resident age 80+
- A male Anchorage resident in his 60s
- A female Anchorage resident in her 60s
- A male Anchorage resident in his 50s
- A male Fairbanks resident age 80+
- A male Fairbanks resident in his 50s
- A female North Pole resident in her 70s
- A male North Pole resident in his 70s
The nonresident who died was:
- A male, diagnosed in Fairbanks, in his 50s
Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.
There are currently 241 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and three additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 244 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Thirty-seven of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 20.4%.
TESTING – A total of 3,287,317 tests have been conducted, with 41,425 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 9.32%.