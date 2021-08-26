OVERVIEW – 730 new cases | 0 deaths | 127 hospitalizations | Statewide alert level: high | 54.1% of Alaskans 12+ vaccinated
TAKE ACTION – Choosing to get vaccinated is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself and your community and to keep our economy strong. Learn more about the CDC’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people, including their recent change to masking guidance, at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.
54.1% of Alaskans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19. See below for percentages of all fully vaccinated Alaskans age 12 and older by region:
- Juneau Region: 77.5%
- Other Southeast Region - Northern: 71.9%
- YK-Delta Region: 71.7%
- Southwest Region: 64.5%
- Other Southeast Region - Southern: 63.2%
- Northwest Region: 58.6%
- Anchorage Region: 56.1%
- Other Interior Region: 55.2%
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 47.8%
- Kenai Peninsula Region: 45.9%
- Matanuska-Susitna Region: 38.1%
For more information about vaccines, visit covidvax.alaska.gov.
CASES – DHSS today announced 730 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska yesterday. 701 were residents of: Anchorage (261), Wasilla (67), Fairbanks (44), Ketchikan (43), Homer (35), Eagle River (34), Palmer (33), Utqiaġvik (22), North Pole (16), Soldotna (16), Juneau(12), Northwest Arctic Borough (10), Kenai (9), Nome Census Area (9), Seward (7), Kotzebue (6), Nikiski (6), North Slope Borough (6), Chugiak (5), Copper River Census Area (5), Sterling (5), Denali Borough (4), Dillingham Census Area (4), Fairbanks North Star Borough (4), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (4), Anchor Point (3), Bethel Census Area (3), Kenai Peninsula Borough South (3), Bethel (2), Big Lake (2), Cordova (2), Girdwood (2), Salcha (2), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (2), and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Delta Junction, Dillingham, Haines, Ketchikan Gateway Borough, Kodiak, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Nome, Petersburg, Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Sitka, Skagway and Tok.
29 new nonresident cases were identified in:
- Ketchikan: 5 with purposes under investigation
- Anchorage: 4 with purposes under investigation
- Prudhoe Bay: 4 in North Slope oil industry
- Wasilla: 4 with purposes under investigation
- Fairbanks: 3 with purposes under investigation
- Juneau: 2 with purposes under investigation
- Eagle River: 1 with purpose under investigation
- Homer: 1 with purpose under investigation
- Kenai: 1 with purpose under investigation
- Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 1 in 'other' industry
- Soldotna: 1 with purpose under investigation
- Utqiaġvik: 1 with purpose under investigation
- Location under investigation: 1 with purpose under investigation
One resident case and two nonresident cases were subtracted from the cases dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 82,371 and the total number of nonresident cases to 3,847.
HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,967 resident hospitalizations and 427 resident deaths, with 16 new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 127 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and one additional patient who is considered a person under investigation (PUI) for a total of 128 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twenty-six of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 11.3%.
TESTING – A total of 2,692,675 tests have been conducted, with 41,369 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 7.03%.
ALERT LEVELS - The current statewide alert level – based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days – is high (red) at 456.7. For boroughs and census areas: 27 areas are at the high alert level (>100 cases), 1 area is at the substantial alert level (50-99.99), 0 areas are at the moderate alert level (>10-49.99) and 0 areas are at the low alert level (0-9.99).
Find alert levels for individual boroughs and census areas using the alert levels map on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/2d19dc2b5c7e4b399ff6495a8950493d/