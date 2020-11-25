DHSS today announced 710 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 700 were residents in: Anchorage (381), Bethel Census Area (65), Wasilla (27), Fairbanks (21), Soldotna (20), Eagle River (19), Bethel (18), Utqiaġvik (15), Homer (14), Kenai (12), Kodiak (11), Juneau (10), Palmer (9), Sitka (9), Chugiak (7), Delta Junction (7), Aleutians East Borough (6), Kusilvak Census Area (4), Nome (4), North Pole (4), Sterling (4), Dillingham Census Area (3), Seward (3), Anchor Point (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (2), Nikiski (2), North Slope Borough (2), Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (2), Tok (2), and one each in Big Lake, Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula boroughs, Chevak, Cordova, Denali Borough, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Girdwood, Houston, Ketchikan, Mat-Su Borough, Nome Census Area, Valdez-Cordova Census Area, Willow, Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area and one unknown location.
Ten new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:
Three in Anchorage with purposes under investigation
One in the Northwest Arctic Borough with purpose mining
One in Juneau with purpose other industry
One with location under investigation and purpose North Slope oil
Four with location and purpose under investigation
Thirty resident cases and two nonresident cases were subtracted from the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 28,339 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,204.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 79.0 cases per 100,000. All regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission occurring.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 147.96 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 116.97 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 91.17 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 63.36 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 48.69 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 48.19 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 38.56 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 36.04 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 30.15 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 26.89 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 10.39 cases per 100,000
MODELING APP – The modeling application, which provides the Projected Epidemiological Curve, Reproductive Number and Average Daily Rate, is also temporarily unavailable while it’s being revised to take into account the changes to onset date for cases and removal of active and recovered cases.
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 700 Alaska residents, 352 are male and 344 are female and four are unknown. 68 are under the age of 10; 84 are aged 10-19; 133 are aged 20-29; 135 are aged 30-39; 93 are aged 40-49; 84 are aged 50-59; 50 are aged 60-69; 37 are aged 70-79, 15 are aged 80 or older, and one is of unknown age.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 651 hospitalizations and 115 deaths, with 28 new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 136 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and nine additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 145 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twenty-two of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 13.1%.
TESTING – A total of 954,276 tests have been conducted, with 25,833 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 6.5%.