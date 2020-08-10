DHSS today announced 70 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 69 are residents in 17 communities: Anchorage (36), Kenai (4), Wasilla (4), Chugiak (3), Eagle River (3), Juneau (3), Palmer (3), Northwest Arctic Borough (2), Valdez (2), Willow (2), and one each in Bethel Census Area, Fairbanks, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Sitka, Sterling, Valdez-Cordova Census Area and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
One new nonresident was also identified in:
Location under investigation: 1 purpose under investigation
Four duplicate resident cases have been removed and one resident case (Ketchikan) has been corrected to a nonresident case, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 3,775 and the total number of nonresident cases to 764.
Of the 69 Alaska residents, 36 are male and 33 are female. Seven are under the age of 10; three are aged 10-19; 19 are aged 20-29; eight are aged 30-39; 15 are aged 40-49; six are aged 50-59; nine are aged 60-69; one is aged 70-79 and one is aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 154 hospitalizations and 26 deaths with two new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 27 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and an additional 11 patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 38 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 1,153.
A total of 280,343 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.28%.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on August 9 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received. Reporting of new hospitalizations also lag, while the current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data.