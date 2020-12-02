DHSS today announced 689 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 679 were residents in: Anchorage (216), Wasilla (192), Palmer (39), Soldotna (33), Utqiaġvik (29), Kenai (24), Kodiak(24), Eagle River (12), Fairbanks (12), Chugiak (11), Homer (9), Bethel (8), Sitka (7), Delta Junction (5), Nome (5), Bethel Census Area (4), Juneau (4), Big Lake (3), Houston (3), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (3), Seward (3), Sterling (3), Unalaska (3), Aleutians East Borough (2), Anchor Point (2), Nikiski (2), North Pole (2), Prince of Wales/Hyder Census Area (2), SE Fairbanks Census Area (2), Valdez-Cordova Census (2), Willow (2) and one each in Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula boroughs, Craig, Dillingham, Douglas, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Healy, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Ketchikan, Mat-Su Borough, North Slope Borough and Wrangell.
Ten new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:
Anchorage: two with purposes under investigation
Wasilla: two with purposes under investigation
Kenai: one with purpose under investigation
Delta Junction: one with purpose under investigation
SE Fairbanks Census Area: one in mining
Location under investigation: three with purposes under investigation
Eighteen resident cases were added to and one nonresident case was removed from the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 32,531 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,266.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 79.7 cases per 100,000. All regions in Alaska except for one are in high alert status with widespread community transmission occurring.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 175.92 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 104.27 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 104.15 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 91.68 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 60.41 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 55.44 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 47.46 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 39.85 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 28.98 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 20.99 cases per 100,000
Intermediate (5-10 cases/100,000)
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 9.32 cases per 100,000
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 679 Alaska residents, 394 are male and 282 are female and three are unknown. 23 are under the age of 10; 80 are aged 10-19; 131 are aged 20-29; 120 are aged 30-39; 98 are aged 40-49; 94 are aged 50-59; 78 are aged 60-69; 38 are aged 70-79 and 17 are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 753 hospitalizations and 121 deaths, with 19 new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 150 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 14 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 164 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twenty-three of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 14.7%. Please note: Current hospitalization data are for all reporting facilities, not just general acute care and critical access facilities, as is the default display on the dashboard.
TESTING – A total of 1,024,643 tests have been conducted, with 18,988 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 7.27%.