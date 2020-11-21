DHSS today announced one new death and 676 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 670 are residents in: Anchorage (301), Fairbanks (66), Soldotna (29), Eagle River (24), Bethel Census Area (22), Bethel (21), North Pole (21), Wasilla (21), Homer (18), Palmer (14), Delta Junction (11), Kotzebue (11), Seward (11), Kodiak (10), Kenai (9), Chugiak (8), Juneau (8), Sitka (8), Fairbanks North Star Borough (7), Kusilvak Census Area (7), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (5), Kenai Peninsula Borough South (5), Dillingham (4), Nome (4), SE Fairbanks Census Area (3), Sterling (3), Anchor Point (2), Fritz Creek (2), Kodiak Island Borough (2), Nikiski (2), Utqiaġvik (2), Valdez-Cordova Census Area (2) and one each in Douglas, Ketchikan, Ketchikan Gateway Borough, Skagway, Tok, Willow and a location under investigation.
Six new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in:
Anchorage: two with purposes under investigation
Locations under investigation: four with purposes under investigation
Five resident cases were added to and one nonresident case was removed from the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 26,044 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,180.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 76.0 cases per 100,000. All regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission occurring.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 148.77 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 107.86 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 95.46 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 57.58 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 46.25 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 45.05 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 42.48 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 33.12 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 28.81 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 23.4 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 22.22 cases per 100,000
MODELING APP – The modeling application, which provides the Projected Epidemiological Curve, Reproductive Number and Average Daily Rate, is temporarily unavailable while it’s being revised to take into account the changes to onset date for cases and removal of active and recovered cases.
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 670 Alaska residents, 343 are male, 322 are female and five are unknown. 53 are under the age of 10; 79 are aged 10-19; 138 are aged 20-29; 121 are aged 30-39; 96 are aged 40-49; 83 are aged 50-59; 61 are aged 60-69; 28 are aged 70-79, and 11 are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 600 hospitalizations and 101 deaths, with six new hospitalizations and one new death reported yesterday. The individual who died was an Anchorage male resident in his 60s. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.
There are currently 116 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 13 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 129 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Fourteen of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 11.5%.
TESTING – A total of 918,745 tests have been conducted, with 26,321 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 8.99%.