DHSS today announced 67 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 53 are residents in 15 communities: Anchorage (28), Fairbanks (5), Juneau (3), North Pole (3), Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula (2), Palmer (2) and one each in Delta Junction, Eagle River, Fritz Creek, Kodiak, Kotzebue, Seward, Soldotna, Sterling, Wasilla and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
14 new nonresidents were also identified in:
Kodiak Island Borough: 8 seafood industry
Municipality of Anchorage: 1 visitor and 1 still under investigation in Anchorage
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 1 still under investigation in Seward, 1 still under investigation in Soldotna
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1 still under investigation in Fairbanks
City & Borough of Sitka: 1 still under investigation in Sitka
One duplicate resident case and one duplicate nonresident case were removed bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 3,536 and the total number of nonresident cases to 752.
Of the 53 Alaska residents, 19 are male and 34 are female. Four are under the age of 10; five are aged 10-19; 13 are aged 20-29; six are aged 30-39; 10 are aged 40-49; seven are aged 50-59; five are aged 60-69; two are aged 70-79 and one is aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 141 hospitalizations and 25 deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 32 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and an additional five patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 37 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 1,062.
A total of 268,851 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 3.02%.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on August 6 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that occasionally there is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received