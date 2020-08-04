DHSS today announced 66 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 59 are residents in 14 communities: Anchorage (40), Eagle River (2), Fairbanks (2), Matanuska-Susitna Borough (2), Nome Census Area (2), Palmer (2), Wasilla (2) and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Hooper Bay, Juneau, Ketchikan, North Pole, Utqiaġvik and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
Seven new nonresidents were also identified in:
Municipality of Anchorage: 2 with purpose still under investigation in Anchorage
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2 seafood industry in Seward
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1 mining in Fairbanks
Location still under investigation: 2 with purpose still under investigation
Five duplicate resident cases were removed and one Valdez case was corrected to a nonresident case bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 3,394 and the total number of nonresident cases to 731.
Of the 59 Alaska residents, 32 are male and 27 are female. Four are under the age of 10; six are aged 10-19; 16 are aged 20-29; 15 are aged 30-39; six are aged 40-49; five are aged 50-59; five are aged 60-69 and two are aged 70-79.
There have been a total of 136 hospitalizations and 25 deaths with one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 27 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and an additional six patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 33 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 987.
A total of 252,649 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 1.51%.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on August 3 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that occasionally there is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received.