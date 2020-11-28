DHSS today announced two new deaths and 656 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 639 were residents in: Anchorage (262), Wasilla (91), Bethel Census Area (55), Fairbanks (37), Palmer (29), Chugiak (16), Soldotna (16), Eagle River (13), Kenai (12), Kodiak (11), Nome (10), Kusilvak Census Area (8), Juneau (7), North Pole (7), Sitka (7), Utqiaġvik (7) Bethel (6), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (4), Sterling (4), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (4), Delta Junction (3), Kotzebue (3), Big Lake (2), Chevak (2), Dillingham (2), Homer (2), North Slope Borough (2), Northwest Arctic Borough (2), Seward (2), and one each in Denali Borough, Fritz Creek, Girdwood, Houston, Ketchikan, Kodiak Island Borough, Nikiski, Petersburg, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Sutton-Alpine, Unalaska, Valdez-Cordova Census Area and Yakutat & Hoonah-Angoon combined.
17 new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:
Seven in Anchorage with purpose under investigation
Five in Southeast Fairbanks Census Area with purpose in mining
One in Fairbanks with purpose under investigation
One in Wasilla with purpose in tourism
Two with location and purpose under investigation
One with location under investigation with purpose "other"
Eleven resident cases were added and one nonresident case was added to the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 30,204 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,240.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 79.87 cases per 100,000. All regions in Alaska except for one are in high alert status with widespread community transmission occurring.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 166.14 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 108.45 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 104.02 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 62.45 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 62.34 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 50.25 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 42.46 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 41.28 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 25.49 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 23.67 cases per 100,000
Intermediate (5-10 cases/100,000)
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 9.68 cases per 100,000
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 639 Alaska residents, 325 are male and 312 are female and two are unknown. 43 are under the age of 10; 85 are aged 10-19; 121 are aged 20-29; 119 are aged 30-39; 109 are aged 40-49; 74 are aged 50-59; 53 are aged 60-69; 26 are aged 70-79 and nine are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 706 hospitalizations and 120 deaths, with 28 new hospitalizations and two new deaths reported yesterday. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the individuals who died.
Recent deaths:
a female Anchorage resident in her 70s
a female Anchorage resident aged 80+
There are currently 141 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 12 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 153 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twenty-five of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 17.1%.
TESTING – A total of 999,054 tests have been conducted, with 27,518 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 6.9%.