DHSS today announced 59 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 56 are residents in 15 communities: Anchorage (36), Eagle River (2), Fairbanks (2), Kotzebue (2), NW Arctic Borough (2), Sitka (2), Wasilla (2) and one each in Bristol Bay and Lake & Peninsula boroughs, Delta Junction, Homer, Juneau, Ketchikan, Soldotna, Willow and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
Three new nonresidents were also identified in:
Municipality of Anchorage: 1 visitor and 1 other industry in Anchorage
City and Borough of Juneau: 1 tourism in Juneau
One duplicate resident case was removed bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 3,449 and the total number of nonresident cases to 734.
Of the 56 Alaska residents, 29 are male and 27 are female. Four are under the age of 10; 10 are aged 10-19; 12 are aged 20-29; 12 are aged 30-39; six are aged 40-49; five are aged 50-59; four are aged 60-69 and three are aged 70-79.
There have been a total of 137 hospitalizations and 25 deaths with one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 32 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and an additional six patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 38 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 1,017.
A total of 257,279 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.75%.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on August 4 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that occasionally there is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received.