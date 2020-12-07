DHSS today announced three new Alaska resident deaths and 589 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 557 were residents in: Anchorage (222), Wasilla (87), Eagle River (42), Kodiak (38), Fairbanks (35), Palmer (26), Bethel (16), Chugiak (12), Kusilvak Census Area (11), Kenai (10), Bethel Census Area (7), North Pole (7), Soldotna (6), Delta Junction (5), Homer (4), Sterling (3), Valdez-Cordova Census Area (3), Utqiaġvik (3), Big Lake (2), Juneau (2), Nikiski (2), Nome (2), Valdez (2), and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Haines, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Sitka, Willow, Wrangell, Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area, and one unknown location.
32 new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:
Unalaska: twenty in seafood industry
Five with both location and purpose under investigation
Two with purpose North Slope oil industry and location under investigation
Anchorage: one with purpose under investigation
Fairbanks: one with purpose under investigation
Juneau: one with purpose under investigation
Southeast Fairbanks census area: one with purpose mining
Wasilla: one with purpose under investigation
Seventy-seven resident cases and five nonresident cases were subtracted from the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 36,196 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,343.
The backlog of 1,600 cases from the lab reported earlier this month have all been added to the dashboard as of today. Please note, however, that with the high number of cases, all parts of Alaska's health care and public health system are under strain, so it's not uncommon for technology failures and personnel shortages to occur throughout the system which regularly causes delays in timely reporting for many providers.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 89.49 cases per 100,000. All regions in Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission occurring.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 161.8 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 158.58 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 104.02 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 93.93 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 80.34 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 63.27 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 48.74 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 41.19 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 26.89 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 22.78 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 14.69 cases per 100,000
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 557 Alaska residents, 302 are male and 244 are female and eleven are unknown. 34 are under the age of 10; 69 are aged 10-19; 122 are aged 20-29; 86 are aged 30-39; 90 are aged 40-49; 76 are aged 50-59; 56 are aged 60-69; 20 are aged 70-79 and 4 are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 790 hospitalizations and 145 deaths, with six new hospitalizations and three deaths reported yesterday. Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones.
All three deaths were recent:
a Seward male in his 50s,
an Anchorage male in his 60s, and
an Anchorage male in his 50s.
There are currently 151 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 15 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 166 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Twenty-four of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 15.1%.
TESTING – A total of 1,082,140 tests have been conducted, with 36,319 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 6.5%.