DHSS today announced one death and 53 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 52 are residents in 11 communities: Anchorage (26), Fairbanks (10), Palmer (4), Northwest Arctic Borough (2), Soldotna (2), Wasilla (2), Yakutat/Hoonah-Angoon census areas (2), and one each in Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Sutton-Alpine, Unalaska, and Utqiaġvik.
One nonresident case was reported in Juneau in the mining industry.
The total number of Alaska resident cases is 4,895 and the total number of nonresident cases is 824. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is intermediate.
Of the 52 Alaska residents, 34 are male and 18 are female. One is under the age of 10; 20 are aged 10-19; nine are aged 20-29; four are aged 30-39; six are aged 40-49; six are aged 50-59; three are aged 60-69; one is aged 70-79 and two are aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 207 hospitalizations and 37 deaths with two new hospitalizations and one new death reported yesterday. The individual who died was a female Anchorage resident in her 40s. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.
There are currently 39 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and five additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 44 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 1,899.
A total of 334,804 tests have been conducted, with 10,064 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.14%.