DHSS today announced 503 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 501 are residents in: Anchorage (256), Bethel Census Area (55), Fairbanks (34), Eagle River (31), Bethel (18), Wasilla (14), Chugiak (9), Palmer (9), Kenai (6), Kodiak (6), Kotzebue (6), Juneau (5), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (5), Nome (5), Sitka (5), Valdez-Cordova Census Area (5), North Pole (4), Soldotna (4), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (4), Aleutians East Borough (3), Seward (3), Yakutat/Hoonah-Angoon (2), Hooper Bay (2), Kusilvak Census Area (2) and one each in Cordova, Dillingham, Douglas, Ketchikan, NW Arctic Borough, Utqiaġvik, Willow and one location under investigation.
Two new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in Anchorage with purposes under investigation.
Three resident cases were removed from the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 27,085 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,188.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 76.6 cases per 100,000. All regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission occurring.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 152.57 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 109.94 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 93.37 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 61.84 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 48.86 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 44.79 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 39.26 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 33.37 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 29.7 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 24.45 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 13.26 cases per 100,000
MODELING APP – The modeling application, which provides the Projected Epidemiological Curve, Reproductive Number and Average Daily Rate, is also temporarily unavailable while it’s being revised to take into account the changes to onset date for cases and removal of active and recovered cases.
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 501 Alaska residents, 245 are male and 256 are female. 42 are under the age of 10; 52 are aged 10-19; 93 are aged 20-29; 98 are aged 30-39; 72 are aged 40-49; 54 are aged 50-59; 55 are aged 60-69; 26 are aged 70-79, and nine are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 605 hospitalizations and 102 deaths, with five new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 133 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 13 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 146 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Nineteen of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 13.4%.
TESTING – A total of 933,016 tests have been conducted, with 29,768 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 8.13%.