DHSS today announced 502 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska over the past three days. 428 were residents in: Anchorage (106), Wasilla (73), Palmer (41), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (39), Fairbanks (36), Bethel Census Area (34), Eagle River (11), Ketchikan (11), Dillingham (10), Kusilvak Census Area (9), Juneau (7), Aleutians East Borough (5), Nome Census Area (5), Soldotna (5), North Pole (4), Bristol Bay & Lake and Peninsula (3), Kenai (3), Seward (3), Chugiak (2), Kodiak (2), Unalaska (2), Valdez-Cordova Census Area/Copper River (2), Willow (2), one each in Anchor Point, Bethel, Delta Junction, Homer, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Kotzebue, Northwest Arctic Borough, Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area, Sutton-Alpine, Valdez and Valdez-Cordova Census Area, and two locations under investigation.
74 new nonresident cases were identified in:
- Aleutians East Borough: 40 in seafood industry
- Unalaska: 13 in seafood industry, one with purpose under investigation
- Anchorage: four in seafood industry, two in ‘other industry,’ one airline pilot, and one with purpose under investigation
- North Slope Borough: four in North Slope oil industry
- Juneau: one in mining industry
- Location under investigation: seven in seafood industry
Thirteen resident cases were subtracted from and 20 nonresident cases were added to the dashboard due to data verification procedures bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 53,694 and the total number of nonresident cases to 2,074.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 18.59 cases per 100,000. Most regions of Alaska are in high alert status with widespread community transmission. Two regions are at intermediate alert status with moderate transmission and one region is at low alert with minimal transmission.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
- YK-Delta Region: 91.22 cases per 100,000
- Matanuska-Susitna Region: 28.32 cases per 100,000
- Other Interior Region: 27.11 cases per 100,000
- Southwest Region: 22.99 cases per 100,000
- Anchorage Municipality: 15 cases per 100,000
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 12.74 cases per 100,000
- Juneau City and Borough: 12.73 cases per 100,000
- Other Southeast Region - Southern: 10.03 cases per 100,000
Intermediate (>4.8-10 cases/100,000)
- Northwest Region: 7.03 cases per 100,000
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 6.36 cases per 100,000
Low (0-4.8 cases/100,000)
- Other Southeast Region - Northern: 4.54 cases per 100,000
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 1,187 hospitalizations and 277 deaths, with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported over the past three days.
There are currently 36 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and three additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 39 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Nine of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 3.8%.
TESTING – A total of 1,555,532 tests have been conducted, with 35,107 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.19%.
VACCINATIONS – Reported to date, there have been 109,187 dose #1 and 43,684 dose #2 COVID-19 vaccinations given for a total of 152,871 doses administered in Alaska. For more information, visit the Vaccine Monitoring Dashboard.
TAKE ACTION – Vaccines are being distributed throughout Alaska but we all still need to maintain our COVID-19 protective measures to keep ourselves and others safe and healthy: coronavirus.dhss.alaska.gov