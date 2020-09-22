DHSS today announced 50 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 46 are residents in 9 communities: Anchorage (31), Northwest Arctic Borough (4), Fairbanks (3), Wasilla (3), and one each in Aleutians West Census Area, Eagle River, Kodiak, Kotzebue, and Palmer.
Four new nonresident cases were reported in Anchorage with one case related to tourism and the purpose for the other three cases still under investigation.
Two resident cases have been removed from the data dashboard through data verification processes. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 6,950 and the total number of nonresident cases to 936. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is high.
Of the 46 Alaska residents, 23 are male and 23 are female. Three are under the age of 10; two are aged 10-19; 11 are aged 20-29; 12 are aged 30-39; eight are aged 40-49; seven are aged 50-59; two are aged 60-69; and one is aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 266 hospitalizations and 45 deaths with one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported yesterday. There are currently 39 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and four additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 43 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 2,415.
A total of 431,191 tests have been conducted, with 12,956 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.28%.