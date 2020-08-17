DHSS today announced 50 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 50 are residents in 10 communities: Anchorage (36), Fairbanks (4), Bethel Census Area (2), Wasilla (2), and one each in Juneau, Kenai, Nome, Nome Census Area, Utqiaġvik and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
No nonresident cases were reported. The total number of Alaska resident cases is 4,309 and the total number of nonresident cases remains at 801.
Of the 50 Alaska residents, 29 are male and 21 are female. Two are under the age of 10; four are aged 10-19; five are aged 20-29; 15 are aged 30-39; four are aged 40-49; six are aged 50-59; five are aged 60-69; five are aged 70-79 and four are aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 175 hospitalizations and 28 deaths with one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported yesterday. There are currently 32 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and one additional patient who is considered a person under investigation (PUI) for a total of 33 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 1,250.
A total of 305,648 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 1.71%.