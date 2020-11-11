DHSS today announced four new deaths and 493 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 486 are residents in: Anchorage (215), Wasilla (46), Bethel Census Area (27), Soldotna (27), Kenai (21), Bethel (20), Palmer (18), Eagle River (13), Delta Junction (12), Juneau (12), Utqiaġvik (11), Fairbanks (7), North Pole (6), Dillingham Census Area (5), Kenai Peninsula Borough North (5), Kodiak (5), Nikiski (5), Big Lake (4), Kenai Peninsula Borough South (3), Kotzebue (3), North Slope Borough (3), Sitka (3), Sterling (3), Seward (2) and one each in Aleutians East Borough, Chugiak, Girdwood, Healy, Kusilvak Census Area, Metlakatla, Nome, Unalaska, Valdez, Willow
Seven new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:
Anchorage: two with purpose under investigation
Fairbanks: one with purpose under investigation
Northwest Arctic Borough: one with purpose under investigation
Juneau: two with purpose under investigation
Valdez-Cordova Census Area: one with purpose under investigation
Nine resident cases were added and three nonresident cased were removed from the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 20,207 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,124.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 59.06 cases per 100,000. All regions of Alaska are in high alert status.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
YK-Delta Region: 151.76 cases per 100,000
Anchorage Municipality: 75.33 cases per 100,000
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 65.72 cases per 100,000
Matanuska-Susitna Region: 55.36 cases per 100,000
Northwest Region: 40.88 cases per 100,000
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 32.18 cases per 100,000
Other Interior Region: 32.29 cases per 100,000
Juneau City and Borough: 30.59 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Southern: 27.23 cases per 100,000
Southwest Region: 22.99 cases per 100,000
Other Southeast Region - Northern: 13.97 cases per 100,000
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 486 Alaska residents, 235 are male, 250 are female and one is unknown. 39 are under the age of 10; 55 are aged 10-19; 93 are aged 20-29; 102 are aged 30-39; 72 are aged 40-49; 55 are aged 50-59; 41 are aged 60-69; 17 are aged 70-79 and twelve are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 513 hospitalizations and 96 deaths, with 18 new hospitalizations and four new deaths reported yesterday. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the individuals who died.
Recent deaths:
a male Anchorage resident in his 90s
a male Fairbanks resident in his 80s
a female Anchorage resident in her 20s
In addition, one death was reported following death certificate review:
a male Juneau resident in his 80s
Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 6,511.
There are currently 108 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 16 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 124 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Seven of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 10.7%.
TESTING – A total of 834,590 tests have been conducted, with 22,759 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 8.45%.
TEXT NOTIFICATIONS – DHSS is upgrading its subscription to GovDelivery. During this transition, there may be a disruption in service for text notifications. These notifications will continue to be received by email and can be accessed online.